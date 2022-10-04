‘Business is down’: DuPont Circle business owners voice concerns to nightlife task force

The city’s multi-agency task force, focused on tackling public safety, is seeing results in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, according to Commander Duncan Bedlion.

“What we found from June 17 th , until today, we’ve recovered 12 guns,” he said.

In total, 150 guns have been recovered in the second district this year.

Although there have been improvements in the DuPont neighborhood, several residents and business owners have voiced their concerns about several issues, including noise complaints and issues with the drop-off and pick-up locations for ridesharing services. Some say their customers aren’t able to easily access rides, when it’s cold or raining.

“It’s going to change based on the need,” Bedlion said when asked about future adjustments for ridesharing services .

Tuesday’s town hall was one of nearly a dozen held since June, when the task force started.

“The number one goal is to work with the community, work with the operators and work with the government agencies…to continue to address the public safety issues, said Solana Vander Nat, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.

The next town hall is scheduled for October 11 th at 1:00 PM, at the Focus Social Club on H St. NE.

