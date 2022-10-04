ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist flown to hospital in fiery crash Sunday morning

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 23-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was flown to the hospital after he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Sunday morning, according to the CHP. Officers said Marcos Parra, of Williams, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 99W around 11...
WILLIAMS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenn County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Willows, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death

Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#County Road#Chp
actionnewsnow.com

Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE responding to residential attic fire near Hurleton

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to an attic fire off Grand Oak Drive near the community of Hurleton. Units were able to knock down the attic fire, said CAL FIRE officials and crews will be at the scene salvaging and overhauling the scene. Officials say no...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire

CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
PARADISE, CA
mendofever.com

Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy