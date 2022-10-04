Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
krcrtv.com
Colusa Co. man hospitalized with major injuries after fiery Glenn Co. motorcycle crash
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — A Colusa County man was sent to the hospital with major injuries following a motorcycle crash with two other vehicles in Glenn County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say 23-year-old Marcos Parra, of Williams, was driving his motorcycle south on...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital in fiery crash Sunday morning
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 23-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was flown to the hospital after he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Sunday morning, according to the CHP. Officers said Marcos Parra, of Williams, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 99W around 11...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle driver flown to Enloe after 3-vehicle crash near Willows Sunday
WILLOWS, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one lane has been opened on Hwy 99W as tow trucks work to haul off the three vehicles. The Willows Fire Department responded to an accident in the area of Hwy 99W and County Road 68 on Sunday. CHP says that...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE responding to residential attic fire near Hurleton
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to an attic fire off Grand Oak Drive near the community of Hurleton. Units were able to knock down the attic fire, said CAL FIRE officials and crews will be at the scene salvaging and overhauling the scene. Officials say no...
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire
CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
krcrtv.com
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
mendofever.com
Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
actionnewsnow.com
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters respond to small vegetation fire at Bidwell Park Golf Course
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department says that Engine 35 responded to a vegetation fire near the Bidwell Park Golf Course on Sunday. The size of the fire is unknown, but Chico Fire says that it was small. No other information is known at this time.
mendofever.com
Subject In ER With Laceration To Eye, Subject Walking By With Visible Weapons – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
