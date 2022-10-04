ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe Cleared for Contact, Inching Closer to Return

McCabe cleared for contact, inching closer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was officially cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice after undergoing cervical spine surgery in the offseason that put him on a 10-12-week timetable. He had been skating throughout all of camp in a white non-contact sweater but is no longer in one.
NBC Chicago

Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?

Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
NBC Chicago

2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Benson Kipruto

Benson Kipruto will enter the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon with four top 10 finishes in Abbott World Marathon Majors under his belt. Kipruto’s biggest career victory to date happened at the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he used his signature surge tactics to outpace his competitors, rising to first place in 2:09:51.
NBC Chicago

2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Stephen Kissa

The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon marks Stephen Kissa's first time running in the Abbott World Marathon Majors and his second go at the marathon distance. Kissa broke ground at the 2022 Hamburg Marathon, his debut at the 26.2-mile distance, with scorching speed. He rounded out the event as runner up in 2:04:48 — a national record for Uganda.
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks ‘Hoping' Connor Murphy Will Be Ready for Opening Night

Hawks 'hoping' Murphy will be ready for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was cleared for contact on Friday and practiced with the team in full for the first time in more than a week after dealing with back soreness. He had been skating the last few days in a non-contact jersey.
NBC Chicago

Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled

Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
NBC Chicago

United Center Offers Fans Unique Chance to Be Part of Gift for Harry Styles After Chicago Shows

UPDATE: The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed. Read more here. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Harry Styles could soon be listening to your voice on vinyl. In what is being called a "Chicago exclusive," the United Center is offering fans...
NBC Chicago

Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
