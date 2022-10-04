Read full article on original website
2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Aaron Pike
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon tallies as Aaron Pike's return to the city after he landed third place in the event's 2021 running. Pike broke out onto the field in 2012 when he sailed under the course record at Grandma’s Marathon, finishing runner up in 1:22:25. More...
Citywide ‘Chicago Sings Karaoke' Competition To Kick Off This Weekend
A citywide singing competition organized by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is set to kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 9 across 18 different venues throughout the city. "Chicago Sings Karaoke" is open to all city residents ages 21 and over. The month-long competition will consist of two rounds,...
Blackhawks' Jake McCabe Cleared for Contact, Inching Closer to Return
McCabe cleared for contact, inching closer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was officially cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice after undergoing cervical spine surgery in the offseason that put him on a 10-12-week timetable. He had been skating throughout all of camp in a white non-contact sweater but is no longer in one.
Blackhawks Trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver for Jason Dickinson, 2nd-Round Pick in 2024
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the...
Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?
Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Benson Kipruto
Benson Kipruto will enter the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon with four top 10 finishes in Abbott World Marathon Majors under his belt. Kipruto’s biggest career victory to date happened at the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he used his signature surge tactics to outpace his competitors, rising to first place in 2:09:51.
2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Stephen Kissa
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon marks Stephen Kissa's first time running in the Abbott World Marathon Majors and his second go at the marathon distance. Kissa broke ground at the 2022 Hamburg Marathon, his debut at the 26.2-mile distance, with scorching speed. He rounded out the event as runner up in 2:04:48 — a national record for Uganda.
Blackhawks ‘Hoping' Connor Murphy Will Be Ready for Opening Night
Hawks 'hoping' Murphy will be ready for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was cleared for contact on Friday and practiced with the team in full for the first time in more than a week after dealing with back soreness. He had been skating the last few days in a non-contact jersey.
2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Herpasa Negasa
Herpasa Negasa will take a shot at victory at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, standing out as the only man in the event's field of athletes who has run faster than the current 2:03:45 course record set in 2013. Country of Origin: Ethiopia. Standout Race: 2019 Dubai Marathon.
Here's Where Harry Styles Went in Chicago Before His United Center Show Was Canceled
Thursday was not a great day for Harry Styles fans. A mere three hours before night one of his six-show residency at Chicago's United Center was set to begin -- and, about 48 hours after dozens of people had set up camp in order get a good spot in the General Admission wrist band line -- the venue abruptly announced that Thursday's show would be canceled.
Darnell Mooney's Route Errors Product of Bears' Giant Ask of Star Receiver
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing game has been a borderline disaster to start the 2022 NFL season. Chicago's offense ranks dead last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, first downs, and quarterback rating. Not all of the blame can be hung on quarterback Justin Fields, though. Nor...
Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Downplays Call to Not Start Patrick Williams
Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that...
Gotten a Chicago Parking Ticket Recently? You're Not Alone. Ticketing is Up 25.7%
To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 — from 853,906 tickets through June 30 of last year to 1,073,919 tickets during the same period this year.
A Day After Bailey, Pritzker Face Off in Heated 1st Debate, Early Voting Opens In Chicago
The general election in November isn't as far off as it may seem. While early voting for Election Day on Nov. 8 has already been open in many counties across the state, it hadn't been everywhere -- including Cook County and the city of Chicago. Friday however, Chicago's supersite opens...
Here's What to Expect Heading into Bank of America Chicago Marathon Weekend
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will swing into action Sunday, sending more than 40,000 athletes throughout the city on a mission to cross the finish line. With preparations for the big day stirring in the area, there is a lot to soak in, including logistics like road closures, adjusted public transportation schedules and more.
Watch Live: Elite Runners Preview Incredible Chicago Marathon Racing Field
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon attracts first-class athletes and Olympians along with thousands of first-time and veteran runners excited to tour Chicago's neighborhoods and conquer the finish line. On Friday, an incredible group of elite runners kicks off Chicago Marathon race weekend with a press conference to preview the...
United Center Offers Fans Unique Chance to Be Part of Gift for Harry Styles After Chicago Shows
UPDATE: The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed. Read more here. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Harry Styles could soon be listening to your voice on vinyl. In what is being called a "Chicago exclusive," the United Center is offering fans...
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
Taco Bell to Launch Breakfast Pop-Up in Wrigleyville With Pete Davidson
After being featured in an ad to "apologize" for Taco Bell's breakfast menu, former SNL actor Pete Davidson is involved in the launch of a breakfast pop-up in Wrigleyville slated for later this month, according to Chicago Eater. The Pete Davidson pop-up is slated to operate at the Wrigleyville Taco...
