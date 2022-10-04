Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
US soccer president tells CNN more misconduct cases reported
The U.S. Soccer Federation received three new reports of misconduct in the sport this week after details of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League were revealed in an independent investigation, U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone told CNN. Parlow Cone was interviewed twice...
Citrus County Chronicle
Xabi Alonso celebrates record 4-0 win on Leverkusen debut
BERLIN (AP) — The biggest ever win for a Leverkusen coach on his Bundesliga debut. Xabi Alonso steered Bayer Leverkusen to 4-0 over Schalke on his top-level coaching debut on Saturday, the team earning just its second league win of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bill Foley attends Bournemouth game amid takeover talks
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — American businessman Bill Foley attended Bournemouth's Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday amid reports that he is close to completing a takeover of the club. The Las Vegas-based billionaire, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, is set to pay around 120 million...
Comments / 0