FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
KENS 5
'Hold everyone accountable': Bexar County DA rejects charges against Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County District Attorney rejected charges against Erik Cantu, who is still in the hospital. Nearly a week since the incident at a McDonalds on Blanco Road which cost a rookie San Antonio police officer his job and nearly cost seventeen-year-old his life. "Get out...
San Antonio group aims to remove barriers preventing ex-felons, people in jail from voting
SAN ANTONIO — With six days left to sign up in Bexar County—one woman is trying to reach all eligible voters. That includes registering voters who may not know they still have that right. The group Radical Registrars hosts civil engagement classes twice a month at the Bexar County Jail.
One man is dead and neighbors are demanding a better police response
SAN ANTONIO — When two blasts of rapid fire gunshots filled the air in east San Antonio around 1am, a nearby San Antonio Police Officer heard the shots and called for backup. It happened near East Houston and Polaris streets, about 200 yards from where another man was shot...
KSAT 12
‘We did it! And we are going home!’: Uvalde parent who protested at district office for 10+ days celebrates
A group of parents and relatives of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting who stood defiant outside district headquarters for more than 10 days, demanding action over officers’ response to the massacre, finally received the news they waited for. On Friday, the district announced that it will be...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD fires ex-DPS trooper who responded to massacre
SAN ANTONIO – Update (12:30 p.m.): Uvalde CISD has fired a police officer who previously worked as a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety and responded to the May 24 massacre, the district announced. Crimson Elizondo was terminated on Thursday, a day after reports surfaced that she...
KSAT 12
From despair to survival, graduates of Bexar County Felony Drug Court celebrate sobriety
SAN ANTONIO – Proudly wearing their caps and gowns, 27 men and women marched in as their families and friends clapped and took photos capturing the moment many thought would never come. “I suffered with addiction since I was very young. I was a teenager when I got on...
Teens will be held at least 10 days in deadly drive-by attack
SAN ANTONIO — For the next 10 days at least, two teens will remain in the juvenile detention center after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting attack that left an innocent woman dead and another victim with a gunshot wound. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the...
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
KSAT 12
Mother of Uvalde park shooting victim calls for better protection for local children
UVALDE, Texas – Almost a month after a second shooting rocked the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary on May 24, the mother of one of the shooting svictims is advocating for changes to protect their kids. Two teens were shot at Uvalde Memorial Park on Sept....
Uvalde victims’ families, survivors call for more action regarding gun legislation
Families of victims in the Uvalde school shooting, as well as survivors, are calling for more gun legislation to be passed months after the tragedy.
KSAT 12
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
KSAT 12
Three more teens arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 25-year-old woman, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three more teenagers in a shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. Two women were shot on Tuesday after suspects targeted the wrong house in a drive-by shooting in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain, firing over 100 shots.
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights
The Latinx advocacy organization also called on the Justice Department to open an investigation.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
