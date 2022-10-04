ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland Springs, TX

KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD fires ex-DPS trooper who responded to massacre

SAN ANTONIO – Update (12:30 p.m.): Uvalde CISD has fired a police officer who previously worked as a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety and responded to the May 24 massacre, the district announced. Crimson Elizondo was terminated on Thursday, a day after reports surfaced that she...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

