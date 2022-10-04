Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Vikings stay grounded in 40-6 win over Falcons
BRISTOL — The Tennessee High football team turned back the clock in Friday’s 40-6 thumping of Volunteer at the historic Stone Castle. Except for a pair of 2-point conversions, the Vikings (4-3) didn’t attempt a pass and piled up 268 yards on the ground.
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor
EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
Johnson City Press
Bucs head to VMI in search of much needed win
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles says every week that it doesn’t matter who the Bucs are playing. His focus is on his team. That’s never been more true as ETSU takes its fourth shot at its first Southern Conference win under Quarles. The Bucs have lost their first three league games, which wasn’t how a new coach on a team coming off a conference championship envisioned his start.
Johnson City Press
Boone reaches 7-0 with tough win over Hilltoppers
GRAY — Holding a four-point lead and in a good place with halftime closing in, Science Hill tried to convert a third-and-11 play from its own 7-yard line with a pass play. Against Daniel Boone’s ferocious defense, it turned into a disaster.
Johnson City Press
Wolves set to face Crockett in non-region matchup
The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
Johnson City Press
Roberts, Fisher lead East's homecoming offensive onslaught
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field. The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi spoils Cloudland homecoming
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night. The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
Johnson City Press
Lady Indians third, SH boys fourth in state golf
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls stand in third place after the first day of the state golf tournament in Sevierville while Science Hill’s boys are in fourth. The Lady Indians were led by Aliezah Robinson, whose 3-over-par 73 was good enough for a sixth-place tie in the individual standings in the event at the Sevierville Golf Club on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Science Hill at Daniel Boone football
Region 1-5A leader Daniel Boone remained unbeaten with a 22-14 win over 6A Science Hill in a non-region battle of Washington County rivals on Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium. The Trailblazers improve to 7-0 with the victory.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Stephens runs wild to lead Elizabethton over Rhea County
EVENSVILLE — Nate Stephens ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Elizabethton earned a 35-28 non-conference road win at Rhea County. Dalton Mitchell went 7-for-10 passing for 183 yards including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jeriah Griffin for the Cyclones’ first score.
Johnson City Press
Hotly contested races expected for 50th Trailblazer
The calendar has turned to October and that means one of Northeast Tennessee’s premier cross country meets is on tap. The 50th annual Trailblazer Invita-tional returns to the rolling hills of Daniel Boone High School on Saturday as the historic meet celebrates a major milestone.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill falls short against Bearden in soccer
KNOXVILLE — Science Hill couldn’t hold up against juggernaut Bearden in girls soccer. Bearden, which has surrendered just one goal all season, rolled to a 6-0 win over the Lady Hilltoppers on Thursday in Knoxville.
Johnson City Press
Bucs’ King ready for challenge of new position
With so many new players on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team, fans will need a roster to keep up with the Bucs early in the season. One of the players they will recognize, however, is Jordan King and he’ll be playing a new position. King enters his junior season as ETSU’s point guard after spending the past season as the starting shooting guard.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East for District 1-AA volleyball title
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Johnson City Press
Bears on the road at Ridgeview in key Mountain 7 District showdown
The second half of the prep football season kicks off Friday with Union facing another tough challenge. Bears coach Travis Turner’s squad heads to Dickenson County to take on undefeated Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) in another key Mountain 7 District contest.
Johnson City Press
Strong D leads Science Hill to volleyball title against West Ridge
GRAY — When the defense is playing well, the offense is able to return the favor most of the time. Science Hill’s defense showed out on Thursday night in an emphatic sweep of West Ridge 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 for a third straight District 1-AAA volleyball title at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Johnson City Press
Muddy Creek Raceway to host Top Gun Showdown this weekend
The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway. Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling with win over Eastside
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
