-This show has returned with episode 5 and this time bells are ringing as we look at awesome weddings. Let’s get to it!. -Greg Miller welcomes us to the show and throws to the opening video package that features highlights from various weddings over the years with Talking Heads providing thoughts. RENEE YOUNG! She tells us she loves weddings! LITA AND TRISH BRAWLING! Lawler: “Love is grand, but divorce is a hundred grand.” AWESOME! I forgot about the wedding with Bryan and AJ Lee. Lita/Edge wedding with Lita showing off the girls! I am a sucker for all of this!

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO