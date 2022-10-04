Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri governor does not plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses
(Missouri Independent) – While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governors to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the...
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
Medicaid application wait times drops under 45 days, Missouri Department of Social Services says
ST. LOUIS — "We are happy to report we were under 45 days processing as of about two weeks ago." That's the response from a spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Social Services on September 28, 2022. This is regarding the processing times for Medicaid. In August, 5 On...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
KWCH.com
Salina man honors late wife with opening of Kansas’ first mental health gym
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina restaurant owner is hoping to do more than just satisfy people’s appetites. Knowing the impact of mental health, he’s providing a place where people can find some relaxation, a mental health gym that also honors a life. The concept of a mental...
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
KWCH.com
Drought worsens wildfire conditions, fire officials mitigate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of Kansas is in exceptional drought. Fire safety crews in Kansas are taking action now to limit the potential for fires in the coming months. With the lack of moisture, this year has put much of...
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
KRMS Radio
National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot
It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
smeharbinger.net
Breaking Boundaries: Kansas will be offering open enrollment to all students starting June 2024
Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2567 on May 16 which included funding for Kansas public schools and an open enrollment policy being put into place in the 2024-25 school year. The policy would allow students grades K-12 to attend any school within Kansas. This includes being able to attend...
wpsdlocal6.com
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KMOV
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
Service medals returned to Kansas City, Kansas, Vietnam War veteran
Frank Parra said he tried for about a year and a half to recover his missing medals, but eventually called the representative’s office for help.
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
