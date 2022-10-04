ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Update: Person of interest found in kidnapping of Merced County family, sheriff says

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

A 48-year old man is in custody in connection with the kidnapping of a family reported Monday at a Highway 59 business, just south of Merced, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Detectives received information that one of the victim’s ATM cards was used at an ATM located at a bank in the City of Atwater, according to a news release by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life. Salgado is now receiving medical attention and in critical condition, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office, with the help of several law enforcement agencies continue to actively look for the all four kidnap victims, who have not been located.

Merced County Sheriff Detectives received information that one of the victim’s ATM cards was used in Atwater in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Investigators obtained the surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction and the person was similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.

Background on the case

At approximately noon, working in conjunction with our local law enforcement partners, the Sheriff’s Office received information that identified Salgado as a person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators say the discovery of the burning truck in Winton before noon Monday led to the kidnapping investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, at 11:39 a.m. Monday firefighters with Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced unit were dispatched to Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton after a black 2020 Dodge Ram truck was reported on fire.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived around 12:35 p.m., and requested help from the Merced Police Department to contact the truck’s registered owner, Amandeep Singh.

Merced police arrived at the residence, but they were unable to reach Amandeep Singh. They did reach family related to the victims.

After family members were unable to reach the victims, the four were reported missing to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then responded to the business on South Highway 59, and determined the four family members had been kidnapped. Sheriff’s detectives believe the family members were kidnapped at gunpoint from the business in the 800 block of South Highway 59.

No motive has been released.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the kidnapping to call (209) 385-7547. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqWym_0iMASpYo00
Sheriff’s investigators believe the person on the far right is responsible for kidnapping 8-month Aroohi Dheri, the child’s mother 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, (second from right). Merced County Sheriff

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winton, CA
County
Merced County, CA
City
Atwater, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Atm#The Sheriff S Office
knewsradio.com

Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide

This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

RAW: Merced family kidnapped from business

Surveillance video taken at a vehicle storage business in Merced shows a man in a hoodie and a medical mask walking two brothers out of a portable and then going back inside to get the mother and the baby. The family was found dead two days later.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation

NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing. 
NEWMAN, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos woman dies in solo vehicle crash with utility pole near Merced Monday

On October 3, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Merced Communications Center (MCC) advised of a traffic crash with an ambulance responding to the area of Dickenson Ferry Road and El Capitan School Road near Merced. The call came in as a solo vehicle into a utility pole. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Merced area responded and arrived on the scene at approximately 3:45 pm. Upon arrival, emergency personnel had initiated CPR on the solo female occupant which later succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
MERCED, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
2K+
Followers
66
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy