New York City, NY

DEA: Drug bust takes thousands of doses of fentanyl off the streets

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Lego box seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency last week had thousands of doses of rainbow-colored fentanyl.

One person was arrested and approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills were seized in last week’s sting. The DEA says it’s the largest seizure to date.

According to the DEA, in 2021 108,000 Americans died from drug overdoses and poisoning, with 66% of them due to fentanyl.

Overdose deaths in New York City are at a record high according to drug enforcement officials. They say someone in the city dies due to an overdose every three hours, with 80% of those being attributed to fentanyl.

