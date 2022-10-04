Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Waive Dwayne Bacon
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic guard Dwayne Bacon, who had signed a training camp deal with the team.
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shifts to bench Thursday
Nowell will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. With D'Angelo Russell set to make his preseason debut Thursday, Nowell will shift to a reserve role against the Lakers. The rest of Minnesota's starters will be Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday
Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
SI ranks Blue Devil among top 10 in NBA
This week, former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Boston Celtics centerpiece Jayson Tatum jumped four spots from last preseason to No. 9 on SI.com's annual NBA Top 100 Rankings this go-round. Three weeks ago, ESPN released its top 100, and Tatum appeared at No. 7 overall. RELATED: Ranking ...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to out
Jokic (wrist) did not travel with the team and has been officially listed as out for Friday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and did not practice Wednesday. However, Winge mentioned that the Nuggets are simply being extra cautious and giving the star big man extra rest. There is no indication that Jokic will miss any regular-season action.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
Colts' Kwity Paye: Suffers ankle injury
Paye sustained an ankle injury and wasn't able to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos,James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Paye was taken off the field on a cart due to an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest against the Broncos. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely see extended snaps if the defensive end's injury is serious.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9
Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Skates before practice Friday
Oshie (upper body) skated before practice Friday, according to Capitals radio announcer John Walton. Oshie left Wednesday's tilt after he was checked into the boards in the second period. The 35-year-old had only 11 goals and 25 points last season in 44 games.
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Dealing with elbow injury
Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
