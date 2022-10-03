Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
SR-98 to close completely on October 7
EL CENTRO — Caltrans maintenance crews will close all eastbound lanes of State Route 98 (SR-98) from Ollie Avenue to State Route 111 (SR-111) Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for barrier placement, according to a press release. Eastbound SR-98 motorists may turn right at Ollie Avenue, turn left...
ca.gov
SR-98 Full Closure Friday
EL CENTRO, Calif. — Caltrans maintenance crews will close all eastbound lanes of State Route 98 (SR-98) from Ollie Avenue to State Route 111 (SR-111) Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for barrier placement. Eastbound SR-98 motorists may turn right at Ollie Avenue, left onto Sheridan Avenue, and left...
Wild videos show monster wind-driven dust storm envelop farm community outside San Diego - reducing driving visibility to zero on roads and crippling the area for hours
The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm warning in San Diego County on Thursday afternoon. The warning was in effect from around 5.00pm until 8.00pm local time for the communities along Interstate 8, which links Yuma, Arizona to San Diego. The storm resulted in zero visibility. This prompted the...
Weather Service Warns of Dual Danger – Dust, Thunderstorms in Parts of SD County
A dust-storm advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. for the southeastern desert communities of San Diego County due to gusty winds that have generated a “wall” of thick brown dust. In addition, the National Weather Service warned Julian about possible hail storms and Alpine, Pine Valley...
KPBS
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen
October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
New roundabout in Hillcrest area helping traffic safety
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 went to the intersection of Morely Field Dr. and Florida Dr., where the city's newest quick build roundabout is located. And when I say, ‘quick build,’ I mean, 2 weeks to get to where they are right now, operational. Phil Rust is...
CHP: Man changing tire on I-805 hit by vehicle, killed
CHP officials said a 31-year-old man was trying to change a tire when a white Toyota Camry struck him.
Power outage affects thousands in several communities in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power is out for thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Tuesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including Rolando, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and Bay...
West Mission Bay Drive Bridge nearing completion
SAN DIEGO — "It takes a lot to put it up and a lot to put it down," said James Brown, an assistant civil engineer, who has been working on the constriction for the new West Mission Bay bridges for the past 4 and half years. The project started...
northcountydailystar.com
Lane closed on Civic Center Drive
Road construction is planned on Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive and includes sidewalk improvements. The northbound right lane will be closed Oct 3-14 and traffic delays may occur during this time. Traffic Notice:. The northbound right lane on Civic Center Drive, between Pala Vista Drive and Postal Way,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
Residents concerned about string of fires set at home on K Street
A man appeared in court Wednesday for a string of fires at one home in the San Diego community of Stockton, but neighbors don't think his arrest will be the end of it.
NBC San Diego
Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego
Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
Several people ejected from vehicle in I-8 crash
Several individuals were ejected from a vehicle Monday on a major freeway in East County, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Power restored after thousands of SDG&E customers left without electricity
Power has been restored after more than 40,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in various communities faced a massive outage Tuesday morning.
Motorcyclist dies in collision with MTS bus in Chula Vista
A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a Metropolitan Transit System bus in Chula Vista late Tuesday evening, police said.
Nine Minors Injured in Possible Racing-Related Crash on Interstate 8
Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing. The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Several victims were ejected onto the roadway during the crash,...
kcrw.com
Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy
This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
San Diegans driving to great lengths to find cheaper fuel
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — With no relief in sight when it comes to gas prices, many drivers are taking desperate measures to save on fuel however they can. Some are heading to the far reaches of the county, while others are crossing the border in search of savings. Many...
Man dead in Mission Valley hit-and-run collision
The California Highway Patrol Tuesday was investigating a hit-and-run in Mission Valley that left a male pedestrian dead.
