San Diego County, CA

SR-98 to close completely on October 7

EL CENTRO — Caltrans maintenance crews will close all eastbound lanes of State Route 98 (SR-98) from Ollie Avenue to State Route 111 (SR-111) Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for barrier placement, according to a press release. Eastbound SR-98 motorists may turn right at Ollie Avenue, turn left...
SR-98 Full Closure Friday

EL CENTRO, Calif. — Caltrans maintenance crews will close all eastbound lanes of State Route 98 (SR-98) from Ollie Avenue to State Route 111 (SR-111) Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for barrier placement. Eastbound SR-98 motorists may turn right at Ollie Avenue, left onto Sheridan Avenue, and left...
Wild videos show monster wind-driven dust storm envelop farm community outside San Diego - reducing driving visibility to zero on roads and crippling the area for hours

The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm warning in San Diego County on Thursday afternoon. The warning was in effect from around 5.00pm until 8.00pm local time for the communities along Interstate 8, which links Yuma, Arizona to San Diego. The storm resulted in zero visibility. This prompted the...
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
West Mission Bay Drive Bridge nearing completion

SAN DIEGO — "It takes a lot to put it up and a lot to put it down," said James Brown, an assistant civil engineer, who has been working on the constriction for the new West Mission Bay bridges for the past 4 and half years. The project started...
Lane closed on Civic Center Drive

Road construction is planned on Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive and includes sidewalk improvements. The northbound right lane will be closed Oct 3-14 and traffic delays may occur during this time. Traffic Notice:. The northbound right lane on Civic Center Drive, between Pala Vista Drive and Postal Way,...
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego

Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy

This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

