UEFA

The Independent

England vs USA live stream: How to watch Lionesses’s friendly online and on TV tonight

England Women are back in action tonight as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.And England are back at Wembley Stadium for the first time since winning Euro 2022, returning to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.England vs USA LIVE!The US will offer stern opposition, having...
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 9, 2022

Arsenal will be out to prove they are legitimate title contenders when they host Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool (2-4-1) are off to a rough start, but the 2021-22 league runner-up should be a stern test for Arsenal (7-0-1). The Gunners entered the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, while the Reds sat ninth as they try to find some consistency. Both teams played in European competitions during the week, with each club securing a win. Liverpool won both league meetings against Arsenal last season, by a combined 6-0.
BBC

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats

Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Juventus score prediction, live stream: How to watch Serie A online, TV channel, news, odds

AC Milan host Juventus at San Siro on Saturday as the two historical Italian giants meet in what could prove to be a crucial showdown to shake up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri come from a worrying 3-0 loss away against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday. Only four points separate the two clubs in the Italian league, with AC Milan currently fifth with 17 points and Massimiliano Allegri's side seventh with 13 points after eight games.
The Independent

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today

Plenty of eyes will be on the Bundesliga on Saturday, both from football fans and those involved in recruitment, as the biggest game in Germany takes place.Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, with gameweek nine in the top flight a relative rarity as the visitors do not sit top of the table.A spate of draws this season leaves Julian Nagelsmann’s side third in the table, two points off Union Berlin and Freiburg - with BVB level on points with Bayern and fourth in the league heading into this clash.Jude Bellginham has been the star performer for...
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
DBLTAP

Robin Gosens FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts Objective

Robin Gosens FIFA 23 challenges are now live as the Inter defender received an objective item for Road to the Knockouts. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
