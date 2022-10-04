Read full article on original website
Sporting News
England vs. USA time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for USWNT friendly vs Lionesses
In the pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's high-profile women's international friendly between defending World Cup champions USA and recently crowned European champions England, one moment served to capture the players' state of mind heading into the match. One reporter began to ask, "The players have led the way for...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
England vs USA live stream: How to watch Lionesses’s friendly online and on TV tonight
England Women are back in action tonight as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.And England are back at Wembley Stadium for the first time since winning Euro 2022, returning to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.England vs USA LIVE!The US will offer stern opposition, having...
NBC Sports
Everton vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Everton vs Man United: The Red Devils will try to forget and move on from the embarrassment of last weekend’s Manchester derby when they face the Toffees at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 2 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The 6-3 defeat was not...
England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
CBS Sports
Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 9, 2022
Arsenal will be out to prove they are legitimate title contenders when they host Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool (2-4-1) are off to a rough start, but the 2021-22 league runner-up should be a stern test for Arsenal (7-0-1). The Gunners entered the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, while the Reds sat ninth as they try to find some consistency. Both teams played in European competitions during the week, with each club securing a win. Liverpool won both league meetings against Arsenal last season, by a combined 6-0.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news, lineups
Crystal Palace and Leeds meet Sunday at Selhurst Park in a bid to snap twin four-match winless runs in Premier League play (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Palace has won just once this season, drawing three times and sitting outside the relegation zone...
BBC
Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats
Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
Liverpool face Arsenal test, Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland
Liverpool's faltering Premier League title challenge could suffer a fatal blow if leaders Arsenal win Sunday's marquee match-up at the Emirates Stadium. United's four-match winning league run came to a painful end when City hammered them 6-3 last weekend.
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
CBS Sports
AC Milan vs. Juventus score prediction, live stream: How to watch Serie A online, TV channel, news, odds
AC Milan host Juventus at San Siro on Saturday as the two historical Italian giants meet in what could prove to be a crucial showdown to shake up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri come from a worrying 3-0 loss away against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday. Only four points separate the two clubs in the Italian league, with AC Milan currently fifth with 17 points and Massimiliano Allegri's side seventh with 13 points after eight games.
CBS Sports
Watch Manchester City vs. Southampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 2-5-1; Manchester City 6-0-2 Manchester City and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Last year, Man City and Southampton were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today
Plenty of eyes will be on the Bundesliga on Saturday, both from football fans and those involved in recruitment, as the biggest game in Germany takes place.Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, with gameweek nine in the top flight a relative rarity as the visitors do not sit top of the table.A spate of draws this season leaves Julian Nagelsmann’s side third in the table, two points off Union Berlin and Freiburg - with BVB level on points with Bayern and fourth in the league heading into this clash.Jude Bellginham has been the star performer for...
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
BBC
Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag says - 'We're not that good'
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says his side "are not that good" and he wants more intensity following their 3-2 victory over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. MATCH REPORT: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United.
BBC
Rangers 'will become stronger' after Champions League losses - Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes that Rangers' hat-trick of Champions League defeats are making them a better team. The Dutchman's side sit bottom of Group A without a point after losing 4-0 to Ajax, 3-0 at home to Napoli and 2-0 in Liverpool. But the Rangers manager sees a steady progress...
Where To Watch, Live Stream: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to face Arsenal and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Robin Gosens FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts Objective
Robin Gosens FIFA 23 challenges are now live as the Inter defender received an objective item for Road to the Knockouts. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
