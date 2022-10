What has Hurricane Ian taught you for next time? | Editorial, Oct. 5. Your editorial breaking down what we learned after Hurricane Ian omits something we all should ponder: Why don’t we just ban building in these high hazard and repetitive loss areas once and for all? Insurance — a hot-button issue in Florida — is based on the overall risk pool being insured, so banning people from living in hazardous areas would reduce all of our home insurance rates, no? I don’t know about other Floridians, but I don’t think my insurance premiums should cover someone who’s now lost their third beach house, and my taxes shouldn’t have to go to bailing them out either. We really should stop rewarding people out here who are proving the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results — apocryphally attributed to Albert Einstein.

