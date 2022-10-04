Read full article on original website
‘It was horrifying’: Watch as Florida man rides out Hurricane Ian in his boat
A man and his cat rode out the fury of Hurricane Ian last week in his sailboat, which was his home before the storm.
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die.
Florida sheriff's aerial view reveals scope of Ian’s destruction as on-ground efforts 'protect' and 'serve’
Shreds of wood are scattered along the coastline where homes once were as roads look like rivers and boats in mangroves.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood
Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian.
7 weather changes to expect in October
Fall is the transition season between summer and winter, so it should be no surprise that October can be a very changeable month.
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
Floods from Ian devastated many Florida communities but most homeowners do not have flood insurance
Only 13-15% of Floridians have flood insurance, says the Insurance Information Institute.
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
Tropical disturbance '91L' producing flooding rains in Caribbean
Following last week's catastrophic strike from Hurricane Ian, the FOX Forecast Center is now monitoring two systems in the Atlantic Basin, one of which developed into a tropical depression earlier this week while the other is expected to develop soon.
Cold front ushers in first potential freeze for millions across Midwest, Northeast
Millions of Americans across the Plains and Midwest are seeing a dramatic change as temperatures have plunged by 30 degrees in many areas.
Tropical disturbance approaching Caribbean will have to be watched later this week
Tropical Disturbance #1 is a disorganized cluster of tropical moisture with the beginnings of a circulation.
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
What autumn? Summer keeps rolling into October in the Pacific Northwest
It's been several days of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures to end September in the Northwest, and October is, if anything, beginning even warmer.
Central America is prone to hurricane disasters
The eastern coastlines of Central America are usually impacted early in the hurricane season and as the year is wrapping up.
