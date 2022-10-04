Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Are Portland Summers Getting More Humid?
When I left D.C. for Portland 20 years ago, one perk was Portland’s dry summer air. Sweat could actually evaporate and cool your body! The last few summers, however, have seemed increasingly muggy—now I feel almost as sweaty as I did back east. Are Portland summers getting more humid? —Gimme Swelter.
A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island
Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
Noted Chef Sarah Pliner Killed While Cycling Near Cleveland High School
Celebrated Portland chef Sarah Pliner, 50, was killed by a truck while biking through the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded just before noon to a crash near Cleveland High School and found Pliner dead at the scene. The driver...
Hardesty Calls for Transferring Southeast Powell Boulevard to Local Control After Beloved Chef Is Killed
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today called on the Oregon Department of Transportation to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard to city control after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed while cycling there. Earlier this year, the city won ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state and vowed to slow drivers and...
Prosecutors Uncover New Evidence That Could Have Kept Accused Murderer Off Streets
A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Old Town on Sept. 30 was released unsupervised from jail the day before by a rookie judge, despite pleas from prosecutors to keep him under county supervision. Now, documents filed today in Multnomah County Circuit Court show that Portland police failed to...
Three Portland City Commissioners Say Merritt Paulson Should Sell Portland Thorns
Investigation results released on Monday detailed systemic sexual misconduct and emotional abuse within the National Women’s Soccer League—stemming from allegations made by two former Portland Thorns players last year of sexual coercion at the hands of former head coach Paul Riley going back seven years. In response, three...
Kevin Looper and Vadim Mozyrsky Launch Political Action Committee in Support of Rene Gonzalez
Former Portland City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and political consultant Kevin Looper earlier this week registered a political action committee with the Oregon secretary of state to independently support lawyer and businessman Rene Gonzalez, who’s running against City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the November general election. Looper is...
Advocates for Ranked-Choice Voting Argue It Will Attract More Qualified, More Cooperative and More Representative Candidates
The conference room at WW’s office grew heated this morning when proponents of a city of Portland charter reform proposal argued with critics of the proposal. In November, voters decide on a single reform proposal that includes three major changes: expansion of the City Council to four geographic districts, each represented by three commissioners; the elevation of the mayor to a chief executive, who would work with a city manager approved by the council to run all city bureaus; and a new way of electing candidates: ranked-choice voting with a single, transferable vote in each election (see the link below for an explanation).
Proposed Renewable Diesel Refinery in Clatskanie to Get Key Rail Verdict at Month’s End
Opponents of a massive renewable diesel refinery on the Columbia River near Clatskanie are watching for a decision Oct. 28 on a key part of the plant’s infrastructure. That’s when they expect the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals to rule whether Next Renewable Fuels can install railroad tracks to serve the proposed plant.
