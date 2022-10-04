The conference room at WW’s office grew heated this morning when proponents of a city of Portland charter reform proposal argued with critics of the proposal. In November, voters decide on a single reform proposal that includes three major changes: expansion of the City Council to four geographic districts, each represented by three commissioners; the elevation of the mayor to a chief executive, who would work with a city manager approved by the council to run all city bureaus; and a new way of electing candidates: ranked-choice voting with a single, transferable vote in each election (see the link below for an explanation).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO