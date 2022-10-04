ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Are Portland Summers Getting More Humid?

When I left D.C. for Portland 20 years ago, one perk was Portland’s dry summer air. Sweat could actually evaporate and cool your body! The last few summers, however, have seemed increasingly muggy—now I feel almost as sweaty as I did back east. Are Portland summers getting more humid? —Gimme Swelter.
WWEEK

A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island

Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
WWEEK

Noted Chef Sarah Pliner Killed While Cycling Near Cleveland High School

Celebrated Portland chef Sarah Pliner, 50, was killed by a truck while biking through the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded just before noon to a crash near Cleveland High School and found Pliner dead at the scene. The driver...
WWEEK

Advocates for Ranked-Choice Voting Argue It Will Attract More Qualified, More Cooperative and More Representative Candidates

The conference room at WW’s office grew heated this morning when proponents of a city of Portland charter reform proposal argued with critics of the proposal. In November, voters decide on a single reform proposal that includes three major changes: expansion of the City Council to four geographic districts, each represented by three commissioners; the elevation of the mayor to a chief executive, who would work with a city manager approved by the council to run all city bureaus; and a new way of electing candidates: ranked-choice voting with a single, transferable vote in each election (see the link below for an explanation).
