Read full article on original website
Related
Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 8
Quentin Weintraub and John Carey each scored to lead third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep to a 2-1 win over 11th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Hudson County Tournament, in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (9-3-1) will face second-seeded Union City in the semifinals on Thursday. Gianfranco Ponce...
Boys soccer: Union over New Providence
Union exploded for four second-half goals to beat New Providence, 5-1, in New Providence. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Farmers improved to 7-4-1 with the win and have won four of their last five games. Andrew Nook scored for New Providence (3-5-2) in the loss. The N.J....
Ewing edges Hightstown in OT - Boys soccer recap
Robert Yates connected in overtime to lift Ewing to a 3-2 victory at home over Hightstown. Chase Bolden scored before the break and Anthony Genovesi added a goal afterwards for Ewing (5-9), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Erik Carchipulla and Joel Montalva put in the goals for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls soccer: Camacho carries Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Summit
Lily Camacho’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Summit in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup for the second-round games Oct. 8
Rahway 3, Linden 2. No. 10 seeded Rahway overcame a 2-1 second half deficit to defeat No. 7 Linden, 3-2 in the Union County boys soccer tournament second round game at Linden. Rahway (6-4-1) will visit No. 2 seeded Elizabeth in Thursday’s quarterfinal. Trailing 2-1, Rahway received the equalizer...
Girl soccer: Yappen scores twice as Lenape Valley blanks Vernon (PHOTOS)
Cassis Yappen netted a pair of goals to lead Lenape Valley in a 4-0 win over Vernon, in Vernon. Lenape Valley (7-3) led 3-0 at the half. Grace Alderson and Mayla McLean also scored in the win. Erika Dietz and Riely O’brien shared duties in goal to earn the shutout,...
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Dendis scored twice to lead Hunterdon Central to a 4-2 in over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The Red Devils (9-3) led 3-1 at the half. Reagan Schubach and Lauren Vinella also scored in the win. MaryJo Santana and Reese Reimann scored for the Panthers (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Ochoa scored twice to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Edwin Garcia needed just two saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (5-9). Owen Boggs, Platon Trofimchuk, Justin Triqueros, and Jason Romero Silver also scored in the win. WW-PN fell to 1-11.
Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup for preliminary round, Oct. 8
Joseph Duca led with two goals as 22nd-seeded Nutley defeated 27th-seeded Abundant Life, 6-1, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Nutley. Nutley (4-4-1) will play at 11th-seeded Glen Ridge in the tournament’s Play-In round on Tuesday. Jakob Schmitt added a goal and two assists while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken
Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Cross-country results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 8
The cross-country season has hit the midseason mark and teams will use this last week of invitationals to gear up for a push to the postseason. Many of the state’s top teams will be at the Manhattan College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, but there are also some solid meets right here at home in the Garden State.
Hawthorne Christian edges out Park Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Brock Burres scored two goals as Hawthorne Christian defeated Park Ridge 3-2 in Hawthorne. Joel Walker also scored a goal with Peter How and Landon Hawthorne tallying an assist each. Zach Burres had 11 saves. Hawthorne Christian (5-4-2) led 2-1 at the half and was able to get the win...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex field hockey roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 8
Senior Katie Giusti and junior Mia Vergano each scored a goal as third-seeded Lenape Valley edged sixth-seeded Newton in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament in Stanhope. Lenape Valley will visit second-seeded Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinal on Tuesday. Junior Lindsay Fehir...
Pennington over Paul VI - Boys soccer recap
Pennington scored one goal in each half in a 2-0 win over Paul VI in Haddonfield. Pablo Carnicer Cozar and Matty Lynch were the goal scorers for Pennington (9-3-1). Paul VI is now 4-5-1, but the Eagles have played a difficult schedule and remain in contention for the Olympic Conference National Division title.
Metuchen girls soccer thriving in GMC play, set up for another shot at history
Metuchen stole the attention of Middlesex County a year ago when it made a run to the county title game for the first time since 1997. Now, the Bulldogs are looking to looking to do something this program has never done before: win the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title. This...
Field hockey: No. 3 Camden Catholic takes shutout win over No. 4 Oak Knoll
Olivia Stazi, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Bent-Cole each scored to lead Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over No. 4 Oak Knoll, in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (8-1) led 1-0 at the half. Emily Nicholls made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Madeline...
Morris County Tournament for field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 8
Hannah Lees and Flor DeBeijer each found the net as top-seeded Mountain Lakes defeated eighth-seeded Boonton, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round in Mountain Lakes. Unbeaten Mountain Lakes (11-0) will play fourth-seeded West Morris in the semifinal round at Boonton High School next Saturday at 10 a.m. Arianna Fragomeni earned the...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0