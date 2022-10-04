ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogota, NJ

NJ.com

Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Union over New Providence

Union exploded for four second-half goals to beat New Providence, 5-1, in New Providence. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Farmers improved to 7-4-1 with the win and have won four of their last five games. Andrew Nook scored for New Providence (3-5-2) in the loss. The N.J....
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing edges Hightstown in OT - Boys soccer recap

Robert Yates connected in overtime to lift Ewing to a 3-2 victory at home over Hightstown. Chase Bolden scored before the break and Anthony Genovesi added a goal afterwards for Ewing (5-9), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Erik Carchipulla and Joel Montalva put in the goals for...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken

Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Cross-country results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 8

The cross-country season has hit the midseason mark and teams will use this last week of invitationals to gear up for a push to the postseason. Many of the state’s top teams will be at the Manhattan College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, but there are also some solid meets right here at home in the Garden State.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex field hockey roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 8

Senior Katie Giusti and junior Mia Vergano each scored a goal as third-seeded Lenape Valley edged sixth-seeded Newton in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament in Stanhope. Lenape Valley will visit second-seeded Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinal on Tuesday. Junior Lindsay Fehir...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington over Paul VI - Boys soccer recap

Pennington scored one goal in each half in a 2-0 win over Paul VI in Haddonfield. Pablo Carnicer Cozar and Matty Lynch were the goal scorers for Pennington (9-3-1). Paul VI is now 4-5-1, but the Eagles have played a difficult schedule and remain in contention for the Olympic Conference National Division title.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Morris County Tournament for field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 8

Hannah Lees and Flor DeBeijer each found the net as top-seeded Mountain Lakes defeated eighth-seeded Boonton, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round in Mountain Lakes. Unbeaten Mountain Lakes (11-0) will play fourth-seeded West Morris in the semifinal round at Boonton High School next Saturday at 10 a.m. Arianna Fragomeni earned the...
BOONTON, NJ
