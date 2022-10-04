ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIHii_0iMARFGD00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.

The Sioux City Bandits announced Don Belson as the team’s new sole owner after he acquired the franchise from J.R. Bond. Belson, who was a minority co-owner of the franchise last season, has been with the team for nearly 20 years. Belson started off with the franchise in game day operations before being elevated to a co-owner role. Overall, Belson noted his excitement to take the next step with the team that has been an instrumental part of his family’s life.

“I’m really excited…my daughter and I have been involved with the Sioux City Bandits going on about 20 years. We’ve always enjoyed it. My daughter, actually in all of those years, has never missed a home game. She has been at every single one of them…So, I think we’re going to be carrying on the tradition.” Belson said.

The Bandits’ news did not stop there. The franchise unveiled their season theme as the team wants to be “Bigger Than Football.” The team made their presence felt in the Siouxland community, launching their #BanditsCare initiative. But now, the organization wants to take it a step further and do even more in the community that helped the Bandits achieve a home game attendance record last season, all while incorporating on owner who is already acclimated to the Sioux City Bandits’ operations both on and off the field.

“We’ve tried to build this as a community team, community family type thing and my players have done a great job. The organization’s really done a great job of including community and getting out there in schools and different organizations…I think the coolest thing is that Don has been involved almost as long as me. His family has been involved with this…they started out as game day operations and now to see him grow to an ownership role, it’s pretty cool to see.

Sioux City wrapped up the press conference by announcing their first signing of the 2023 season. The Bandits inked former Morningside Mustang Xavier Spann to a deal. The defensive back has been an instrumental piece of the Bandits success on defense, totaling a dozen interceptions the last two seasons while recording the second-most tackles on the team a year ago.

The Bandits’ first game is scheduled for February 25th, 2023 against the Tri-State Tridents

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Impacted As Tyson Moves Corporate Employees

Sioux City, Iowa — Tyson foods has announced plans to move all of its corporate employees from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. That could impact as many as 550 Tyson employees in the Sioux City area. Those employees...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Bishop Heelan golf team receives state tournament send-off

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Bishop Heelan boys golf team earned their first state tournament bid since 1999 and will be heading to Elmcrest Golf Course in Cedar Rapids with the hopes of winning a Class 4A title. But first, the team received a send-off before heading to the tournament. The team punched their ticket […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
1380kcim.com

Sioux City Attorney, Jessica Noll, Appointed As Associate Judge In Iowa Judicial District 3B

Yesterday (Tuesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of an Akron attorney as an associate judge in Iowa Judicial Election District 3B. Jessica Noll of Akron currently practices with Deck Law, PLC in Sioux City and also serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County District Court. Noll earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota in 2003 and her law degree from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law in 2006. She is filling a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature during their 2022 session. Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sioux City Bandits#Siouxland
Sioux City Journal

UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Westbound lane on Sioux City's Gordon Drive viaduct to close

SIOUX CITY — The outside westbound lane on the Gordon Drive viaduct will be closed Monday for bridge repairs. The $445,354 repair project will be finished by Dec. 2, weather permitting, according to the The Iowa Department of Transportation. The closure will reduce viaduct traffic to one lane in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone (10-7-22)

The Hawks of H-M-S travels to Hinton to take on the Blackhawks in a battle of 4-2 teams, both with strong run games as this matchup features three of the top 10 rushers in Class A.
HINTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Police: Scammers selling fake gold jewelry in Sioux City parking lots

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are selling fake gold jewelry in local parking lots. The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/7/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer

A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 10.5.22: Tyson Plans to Close Local Corporate Offices, VIBE Academy Update, The Big Give Raises $190,000, and More

Tyson Foods is moving corporate staff members to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. This announcement means the closure of offices in Dakota Dunes and the loss of 500 local executive jobs. Tyson says stays two other offices in Illinois will also move to Springdale in an effort to consolidate 1,000 corporate positions into one location.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy