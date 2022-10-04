Read full article on original website
Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
Police responding to shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Wednesday. Officials say the incident occurred near Northwest 1st Street and Klein Avenue. Reports say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no suspect information...
Alpha Phi Alpha chapters hold voter registration event at UCO
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City alumni and University of Central Oklahoma chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. held a voter registration event on Thursday at the college's campus in Edmond. According to the fraternity's members, they want to encourage people to use their voice in the upcoming...
Food & Shelter to be considered for temporary warming shelter in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Food & Shelter, a local non-profit dedicated to providing basic human needs, will be considered as an operator of a temporary warming shelter. The motion has been placed on the Oct. 11 Norman City Council meeting agenda. The item would allow council members to consider...
Walmart hosting "Wellness Day" on Oct. 8, offering numerous vaccines to public
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday is Walmart's "Wellness Day," where the company's pharmacies will be offering affordable vaccinations. They will have flu shots, as well as COVID boosters and the new Omicron-specific vaccine available to the public. In addition to these vaccines, there will all be shots for shingles,...
Oklahoma City police looking to identify two in connection with ongoing investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Assault investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department need help to identify two people in connection with a case they're working on. The photos on this page are from surveillance video taken from a dispensary near SE 44th and I-35. If you recognize these individuals,...
14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
Family, friends, and OKCPD lay to rest Sgt. Meagan Burke one week after car accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department laid to rest one of their own on Thursday. OKCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke was killed in an off-duty car accident last week. Before her funeral, police escorted Sgt. Burke's body to Southern Hills Baptist Church with a long procession of...
'Super excited': Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction 95% complete
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Good news for Edmond drivers, as construction is almost finished at one of the city's busiest intersections. All lanes of the intersection are now open. It's a development that's beneficial to the small businesses around the area. "It's been extremely stressful," One owner said while...
OKCFD, EMSA respond after four people in same building experience headaches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA responded to a peculiar scene at a multi-story building on Wednesday. According to OKCFD, several people on the fifth floor of a building in the 200 block of Robert S. Kerr were experiencing headaches. Firefighters, EMSA, and hazardous...
20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
Friday Night Rivals week 6: Edmond Memorial at Yukon
Friday Night Rivals is back for another week! This week's matchup features Edmond Memorial and Yukon. Watch the game in the player below. If you are on mobile and can't see it, click here to watch instead.
OU Campus Police investigating car theft in Timberdell Road Parking Facility
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — OU Campus Police are investigating a car theft that happened at one of the University's parking garages early Thursday morning. Police say the victim parked his vehicle on the fourth level of the Timberdell Road Parking Facility around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. He had left his vehicle unlocked with a set of spare keys inside the car.
World War II Veteran from Norman celebrates 104th birthday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A World War II Veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Allen Vann, a resident of Norman, Oklahoma, served on the USS Seahorse Submarine that was headed to Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. And now, he is celebrating turning 104 years old. Vann is a...
OKCPD makes arrest in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a scene earlier on Friday morning in regards to a domestic-related shooting. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave. about a shooting. When police arrived at the apartment, they found 24-year-old Brianne Torres...
A Luther horse rescue says they need help with the rising cost of hay
A Luther horse rescue says they are in need of community support because of rising hay prices due to the drought. The owner of Diamond Bar Ranch says hay has doubled in cost from last year. She says the rising cost is making it harder to feed her horses. Lori...
Furry Friends: Pumpkin
Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson meets with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Pumpkin and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405) 297-3100 or...
OU's Naval ROTC Program sets out on 25th annual run of game ball for Red River Rivalry
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — OU's Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Program began its annual tradition on Wednesday of running the game ball for this weekend's Red River Rivalry. The run marks the 25th annual tradition of ROTC members running the ball from Norman, down I-35, all the way...
Maysville police find stolen global travel identifications and drugs during traffic stop
Maysville, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is behind bars after Maysville police say they busted a driver for stolen cards, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Some of those stolen cards were global entry cards, which works similar to a passport. They also found student IDs and debit cards. Maysville police...
