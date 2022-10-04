ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

okcfox.com

Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Police responding to shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Wednesday. Officials say the incident occurred near Northwest 1st Street and Klein Avenue. Reports say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Alpha Phi Alpha chapters hold voter registration event at UCO

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City alumni and University of Central Oklahoma chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. held a voter registration event on Thursday at the college's campus in Edmond. According to the fraternity's members, they want to encourage people to use their voice in the upcoming...
EDMOND, OK
Norman, OK
okcfox.com

Food & Shelter to be considered for temporary warming shelter in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Food & Shelter, a local non-profit dedicated to providing basic human needs, will be considered as an operator of a temporary warming shelter. The motion has been placed on the Oct. 11 Norman City Council meeting agenda. The item would allow council members to consider...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
CHICKASHA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

OU Campus Police investigating car theft in Timberdell Road Parking Facility

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — OU Campus Police are investigating a car theft that happened at one of the University's parking garages early Thursday morning. Police say the victim parked his vehicle on the fourth level of the Timberdell Road Parking Facility around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. He had left his vehicle unlocked with a set of spare keys inside the car.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

World War II Veteran from Norman celebrates 104th birthday

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A World War II Veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Allen Vann, a resident of Norman, Oklahoma, served on the USS Seahorse Submarine that was headed to Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. And now, he is celebrating turning 104 years old. Vann is a...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Pumpkin

Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson meets with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Pumpkin and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405) 297-3100 or...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

