Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson County Tournament girls soccer roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 8
Olivia Covello posted a hat trick and an assist while Emily Horvaht and Paige Raefski each scored twice to lead top-seeded Kearny in a 10-0 win over ninth-seeded Dickinson in the quarterfinals of the Hudson County Tournament, in Kearny. Kearny (5-6) will face either fourth-seeded Hoboken or fifth-seeded Union City...
Girl soccer: Yappen scores twice as Lenape Valley blanks Vernon (PHOTOS)
Cassis Yappen netted a pair of goals to lead Lenape Valley in a 4-0 win over Vernon, in Vernon. Lenape Valley (7-3) led 3-0 at the half. Grace Alderson and Mayla McLean also scored in the win. Erika Dietz and Riely O’brien shared duties in goal to earn the shutout,...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup for preliminary round, Oct. 8
Joseph Duca led with two goals as 22nd-seeded Nutley defeated 27th-seeded Abundant Life, 6-1, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Nutley. Nutley (4-4-1) will play at 11th-seeded Glen Ridge in the tournament’s Play-In round on Tuesday. Jakob Schmitt added a goal and two assists while...
Passaic County Tournament - Boys soccer - 1st Round - Passaic, Pompton Lakes win
DePaul is now 3-7. Pompton Lakes 3, Hawthorne 0. Andrew Armstrong knocked in two goals while Zach Cali added another as fifth-seeded Pompton Lakes won at home over 13th-seeded Hawthorne. Pompton Lakes (7-2-2) will face fourth-seeded Passaic Tech in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Ben Nakahara saved five shots to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boys soccer: White’s hat trick leads Somerville past Delaware Valley
Tayden White posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Somerville in a 4-0 win over Delaware Valley, in Somerville. Brayden Hache added on a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (10-3), while Jake Cohen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Terriers fell to 6-8. The...
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Ochoa scored twice to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Edwin Garcia needed just two saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (5-9). Owen Boggs, Platon Trofimchuk, Justin Triqueros, and Jason Romero Silver also scored in the win. WW-PN fell to 1-11.
Camden Eastside finally gets healthy, rolls past Burlington Township
Mahki Brunson and the rest of the Camden Eastside football team have gotten tired of answering a certain question over the first month of the 2022 season.
Boys soccer: Livingston over Cedar Grove
Timmy Kelly staked Livingston to a 1-0 lead at the half, and the Lancers went on to beat Cedar Grove, 3-1, in Cedar Grove. Charlie Grossman extended the lead to 2-0 in the second half and, after Michael Palmierri answered for the Panthers, Aaron Henslovitz made it 3-1 with the insurance goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawthorne Christian edges out Park Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Brock Burres scored two goals as Hawthorne Christian defeated Park Ridge 3-2 in Hawthorne. Joel Walker also scored a goal with Peter How and Landon Hawthorne tallying an assist each. Zach Burres had 11 saves. Hawthorne Christian (5-4-2) led 2-1 at the half and was able to get the win...
Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex field hockey roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 8
Senior Katie Giusti and junior Mia Vergano each scored a goal as third-seeded Lenape Valley edged sixth-seeded Newton in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament in Stanhope. Lenape Valley will visit second-seeded Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinal on Tuesday. Junior Lindsay Fehir...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Delbarton uses all three phases in homecoming win over Pope John (WATCH)
Special teams coordinator Gerry Gallagher is a player’s coach. He unfortunately had to watch Delbarton’s 37-19 win over Pope John from home as he’s recovering from two fractured legs, but he got to watch his unit deliver a blocked punt for a touchdown, a blocked extra point and a snuffed out broken play on what was supposed to be a punt.
Metuchen girls soccer thriving in GMC play, set up for another shot at history
Metuchen stole the attention of Middlesex County a year ago when it made a run to the county title game for the first time since 1997. Now, the Bulldogs are looking to looking to do something this program has never done before: win the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title. This...
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
Boys soccer: Union over New Providence
Union exploded for four second-half goals to beat New Providence, 5-1, in New Providence. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Farmers improved to 7-4-1 with the win and have won four of their last five games. Andrew Nook scored for New Providence (3-5-2) in the loss. The N.J....
Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0