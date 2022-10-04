ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson County, NJ
Sports
City
Harrison, NJ
City
Harrison, GA
City
Bayonne, NJ
Harrison, NJ
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Atlanta, GA
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Livingston over Cedar Grove

Timmy Kelly staked Livingston to a 1-0 lead at the half, and the Lancers went on to beat Cedar Grove, 3-1, in Cedar Grove. Charlie Grossman extended the lead to 2-0 in the second half and, after Michael Palmierri answered for the Panthers, Aaron Henslovitz made it 3-1 with the insurance goal.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex field hockey roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 8

Senior Katie Giusti and junior Mia Vergano each scored a goal as third-seeded Lenape Valley edged sixth-seeded Newton in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament in Stanhope. Lenape Valley will visit second-seeded Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinal on Tuesday. Junior Lindsay Fehir...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Union over New Providence

Union exploded for four second-half goals to beat New Providence, 5-1, in New Providence. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Farmers improved to 7-4-1 with the win and have won four of their last five games. Andrew Nook scored for New Providence (3-5-2) in the loss. The N.J....
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap

Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy