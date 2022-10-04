Read full article on original website
A Frosty Saturday morning across the Chicago area
Frost occurred in most portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures were observed at several airport locations along and west of the Fox River Valley and inland southern locations. As of 7 AM the coldest airport temperatures were a 26 degree reading at Rochelle and 27 at Aurora/Sugar Grove. In the heart of Chicago temps were the coldest since late April, bottoming out at 38 degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.
Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday
The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s NNE winds […]
Brrrr! Big cool down moves in for end of the week
–Another beautiful day, Wednesday, with a preliminary high of 75 at O’Hare and 77 at Midway. –It’s the warmth before the BIG COOL DOWN which hits with a cold frontal passage early Thursday afternoon–a frontal passage which is to bring a jarring wind shift to the north with gusts picking up to 30 to 40 mph later Thursday and Thursday night and a near 20-deg temp pullback between tomorrow’s early afternoon high of 72 and the predicted 55 deg high Friday.
Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued
Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Will Chicago area get its first freeze this weekend?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether the Chicagoland area will get its first freeze this weekend, and what will be the lasting impact of Hurricane Ian. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Harry Styles show at United Center postponed due to ‘band/crew illness’
BREAKING UPDATE: The United Center has announced that out of an abundance of caution, the concert has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10 due to band/crew illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. __________________ CHICAGO — Over 350 Harry Styles fans camped outside the city’s United Center since Tuesday to […]
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Harry Styles Chicago concert rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see show
Thursday's Harry Styles show has been rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted.
8 rescued by Evanston fire after multiple boats capsize on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Ill. — All boaters are accounted for after multiple boats capsized on Lake Michigan Thursday after a sudden change in weather and conditions. Around 5 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to calls of multiple capsized boats in the area of Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch. Arriving fire crews witnessed five overturned boats. Evanston fire personnel initiated an immediate full-water rescue response.
Chicago ranks #1 best ‘foodie’ city in the Midwest, #12 in the US
CHICAGO — To be a foodie is to be someone who elevates the eating experience to the level of a hobby, if not a lifestyle, but it often comes with an elevated cost to one’s checking account. Fortunately a new list ranks the best cities in the U.S. for foodies based in-part on affordability. WalletHub […]
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
Jimmy Smits of 1986 film, ‘Running Scared’ reminisces on filming in Chicago
Dean talks to Emmy-award winning Jimmy Smits, on one of his very first acting jobs in the 1986 action/comedy film, ‘Running Scared’ that was based in Chicago. ‘Running Scared’ will be coming to the Chicago Architecture Center with a special screening this Sunday to kick off the “Chicago on the Silver Screen” series.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school searching for missing Macaw last seen in Country Club Hills
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - A suburban high school is asking for the public's help in locating a beloved class pet. Blue the Macaw went missing over the weekend after going home with a student. Blue has been part of the ZooBot class at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for almost 20 years. There...
Why You Could Hear Naperville's Warning Sirens Go Off Next Week
Chicago-area residents are accustomed to hearing severe weather sirens on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., but residents of one large suburb may hear some more next week. Naperville officials announced the city's outdoor sirens will be undergoing annual maintenance beginning Monday, Oct. 10. According to city...
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Chicago bar voted one of the Top 50 in the world
If you want to have a drink at one of the best bars on the planet, you don’t have to leave Chicago. The West Loop’s Kumiko is 25th on the World’s 50 Best Bars annual list, one of the most prestigious in the world. It’s the first...
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
Building manager has boiler explosions in Chicago and Gary buildings
The manager of the building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood where an explosion and roof collapse led to the death of one resident last week also manages Marquette Apartments in Gary’s Miller section, whose residents were displaced in February by a boiler explosion. Dozens of families were also displaced...
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
