Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park
TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders and the ‘first lady’ of Alabama football cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s newest downtown park. Terry Saban helped Christen River District Park located at the foot of Greensboro Avenue and on the banks of the Black Warrior River.
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
wbrc.com
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game. “You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said. A picture is worth a...
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school
A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks
Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Help Meet the Needs of Orphans, Foster Kids at Kickball Tournament
The Coaling Baptist Church is hosting a Defend the Orphans (DTO) Kickball Tournament fundraiser. This is where you can “have fun and help meet the needs of orphans and foster children at the same time,” according to a press release promoting the event. All proceeds go to the...
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Your Daily News Outlook: 10/6
-- 2) The next Alabama legislative session doesn’t begin until March but advocacy group Alabama Arise has already set their agenda for change. Among the issue they are pushing are adequate budgets for human service agencies, removing tax from groceries, voting rights, criminal justice reform public transportation, pay day and title lending reform and death penalty reform. The GOP controlled legislature has indicated willingness to debate removing the grocery tax.
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
Fabulous Newly Remodeled Downtown Birmingham, Alabama Airbnb Loft
Are you looking for a perfect weekend getaway not far from home? Here is a great newly remodeled Airbnb loft in Downtown Birmingham. The host said that the space has “modern furnishings and beautiful decor.”. You can be steps away from all the action in the Theater District. Also,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
New Cocktail Bar Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A new bar and lounge will open in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, offering modern and traditional cocktails in a lively but secluded space in Temerson Square. The new concept, called Atomic, opens this weekend inside the lower level of Dillard's Chophouse at the corner of 4th Street and Greensboro Avenue.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
