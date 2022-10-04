ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur approves solar energy project at Civic Center

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LkfR_0iMAQHv200

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council approved on Monday a plan to bring green energy to the Decatur Civic Center, which could save the city thousands of dollars in the process.

The plan could construct a series of canopies over the parking lot of the Civic Center that would cover most of the parking spaces. On top of those canopies would be over 2,600 solar panels.

The project would cost an estimated $5 million and would be paid for in full by Peoria-based solar company Hawk-Attollo. The City of Decatur would incur no installation cost or operating expenses as the company would own and operate the system.

The city will, however, purchase the power generated by these solar panels for the next 15 years. But the cheaper, cleaner energy will save the city approximately $100,000 a year.

The project is expected to be fully operational in early 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Champaign awarded for Hedge POP! Park project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign won the 2022 Diversity and Social Change Award for the Hedge POP! Park project. Hedge POP! Park is an interim outdoor improvement project in the Garden Hills neighborhood. The project aims to defend future stormwater and provide recreation activities. Construction will start in 2023. The American Planning Association – Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Restore your roof with Copper Creek Contractors

Copper Creek Contractors is a locally owned roofing and siding contractor, focused on providing incredible service, quality products, and timely and complete communication with residential and commercial clients in Champaign-Urbana and the surrounding areas. We strive to be central Illinois’ most trusted service for roofing and siding repair and replacement.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Public Transit launches Sunday service

October 7, 2022 – Sunday bus service in Decatur begins this Sunday, October 9, 2022. Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is implementing the one-year pilot program bringing Sunday service from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service area strategically connects the city’s urban core to all major commercial areas and the two local hospitals.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New bike path connects Savoy and UI campus

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Getting from Savoy to the U of I campus is now a little easier, especially if you’re riding a bike or walking. On Friday, the First Street Shared Bike Path opened. It’s a one-mile concrete path with lights between Windsor and Curtis Road, connecting Savoy to Research Park and Campustown. John […]
SAVOY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Business
Decatur, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Decatur, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
City
Energy, IL
WCIA

Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center

DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Library Crawl offers trip across Illinois libraries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A knowledge trail is connecting libraries and book lovers across Illinois. The Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl takes place throughout October. Illinois readers can travel the state searching for new books and fun. Decatur Public Library (DPL) officials said many cardholders don’t know that they can use their cards at […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Youth deer hunt by Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — During the weekend of Oct 8 and 9, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a youth deer hunt. The hunt takes place in areas closed for the season around Lake Shelbyville. All boat ramps at Wilborn Creek, Sullivan Beach, and Opossum Creek Recreation are closed for safety precautions. The […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Civic Center#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Decatur City Council#Hawk Attollo#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Truck submerged at Springfield Marina

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nicor responds to gas leak in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nicor responded to a gas leak near Main and Monroe Streets in Bloomington Thursday. According to a City of Bloomington press release, Nicor became aware of the potential gas leak Thursday afternoon and identified the source. Crews immediately began working to repair the leak and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WCIA

Score big at Champaign Jewelers Construction Sale

Champaign Jewelers is a full service jewelry store specializing in Bridal and Wedding Jewelry and Custom Jewelry Design. Our favorite thing is helping people find the perfect piece of jewelry to celebrate all of life’s special occasions… Or random happy Tuesday! We love to nerd out over amazing diamonds and gemstones and are happy to educate everyone on what they are buying and the differences between diamonds (both natural and lab grown) and gemstones. We are celebrating a big move! In January 2023, we will be relocating from our current location at 2223 S. Neil Street to a larger new store at Village at the Crossing (Windsor and Duncan).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur CAT plant celebrates first new building in 25 years

DECATUR — Caterpillar Inc. celebrated its first new building in 25 years on Wednesday. The prosaically named W Building Expansion was formally opened with section manager Cynthia Jones cutting the ribbon, using the nearly century-old scissors provided by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, which have been used for ribbon-cuttings at businesses since the 1930s.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur FFA members get a taste of ADM

DECATUR — Dominick Brown held a little black bunny in his arms, stroking and rocking her, while FFA students at MacArthur High School met with Archer Daniels Midland executives on Tuesday. Her name is Millie and her sister, Tilly, hopped around a nearby table, getting her fair share of...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: C-U One to One Program Needs 300 Mentors in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana consists of several schools with a focus on providing their students the best education and experiences. That comes in the form of after-school programming and sports. At Unit 4 and Urbana District 116, there are also opportunities for mentorship between students and the community itself with the C-U One-to-One Program. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy