Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia City Council eliminates parking requirements for smaller businesses

COLUMBIA — Smaller businesses in Columbia will no longer need to provide parking for customers. Under an ordinance City Council passed Oct. 4, business structures occupying less than 7,500 square feet in nonresidential areas will not be required to have a certain number of dedicated parking spaces. City leaders...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Plantation Road Property Owners, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE P/N: SAC 2022-01174 Plantation Road Property Owners, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification to impact 2.12-acres of jurisdictional freshwater wetland and 0.29 (1,151 linear feet) of non-wetland waters for the purpose of developing a 350-unit apartment complex for private use in the Cooper Watershed (HUC 03050201). Comments will be received by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia SC 29201, Attn: Logan Ress, Division of Water Quality until October 20, 2022. AD# 2026086.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Some residents have safety concerns about Highway 321 project in Gaston

GASTON, S.C. — Residents in Gaston have questions about a state transportation project along Highway 321. They are learning progress comes with growing pains when it comes to various SCDOT projects under construction. The patching, resurfacing and two-inch widening northbound from Jimmy Martin Circle to Old Wire Road, Old...
GASTON, SC
News19 WLTX

2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Registration for November voting closing soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you want to vote in the November elections and you are not registered to vote you have less than a week. "Make your voice be heard, have choices in things that will go on in your city people that you would choose to help...and if you don't vote there is no need to complain because you didn't try to do anything to make a change in things that you do not like," says Cynthia Yon a Columbia native who's been registered to vote since she was 19.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Community arts project encourages youth retention in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Encouraging kids to stay in their communities after they graduate is the goal of the community arts project in Calhoun County. “The youth are in the schools, so we wanna keep them engaged and keep them involved because we believe that an engaged community is a healthy community and a healthy community is a prosperous community," said Calhoun County recreation director Zachary Tarrant.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

