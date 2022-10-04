Read full article on original website
Here's what new businesses are coming to Columbia's Devine Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Devine Street Commercial District has seen a lot of change over the years. From their clothing store Brittons, located on Devine, Perry Lancaster and his wife Stacy Levinson have watched the area evolve. "We moved to Devine street 26 years ago," Lancaster said. "The trolley...
wach.com
'We're taking a look': Fairfield County council proposes solutions to EMS shortage
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — People in Fairfield County may soon be seeing some relief after a meeting with council members and first responders. The issue is an ongoing shortage in emergency responders, which forced one of their ems stations to close for nearly a week and a half.
Calhoun County advancing plans for new fire training facility
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County is advancing a plan for a new fire training facility. It will be located along Doodle Hill Road just outside the town of St. Matthews. Local firefighters say they're hoping a new centrally-located facility will allow them to better serve residents throughout the county.
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
The Post and Courier
Columbia City Council eliminates parking requirements for smaller businesses
COLUMBIA — Smaller businesses in Columbia will no longer need to provide parking for customers. Under an ordinance City Council passed Oct. 4, business structures occupying less than 7,500 square feet in nonresidential areas will not be required to have a certain number of dedicated parking spaces. City leaders...
abccolumbia.com
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
Sumter County resident living near landfill calls litter 'outrageous,' seeks solution
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The sound of cars breaks the silence in Dave Watt's rural East Sumter neighborhood. Many travelers are headed to the Sumter County Landfill, just miles away from his home on Florence Highway. "I'd like to count the number of vehicles that come by here," Watt...
Orangeburg County Council considering reduced broadband rates
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County says it has been fighting to bring broadband to underserved communities and now that fight continues with making broadband more affordable. It's part of the broader effort to get high speed internet for communities in the state. “A lot of these people have...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Plantation Road Property Owners, LLC
PUBLIC NOTICE P/N: SAC 2022-01174 Plantation Road Property Owners, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification to impact 2.12-acres of jurisdictional freshwater wetland and 0.29 (1,151 linear feet) of non-wetland waters for the purpose of developing a 350-unit apartment complex for private use in the Cooper Watershed (HUC 03050201). Comments will be received by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia SC 29201, Attn: Logan Ress, Division of Water Quality until October 20, 2022. AD# 2026086.
WLTX.com
Some residents have safety concerns about Highway 321 project in Gaston
GASTON, S.C. — Residents in Gaston have questions about a state transportation project along Highway 321. They are learning progress comes with growing pains when it comes to various SCDOT projects under construction. The patching, resurfacing and two-inch widening northbound from Jimmy Martin Circle to Old Wire Road, Old...
Columbia community gives input about new Allen Benedict Court plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to upgrade the former Allen Benedict Court property have been released to the public. Almost a year ago to the day, the housing complex was demolished. The apartments were deemed unsafe in 2019 after two men were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, the...
2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.
Registration for November voting closing soon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you want to vote in the November elections and you are not registered to vote you have less than a week. "Make your voice be heard, have choices in things that will go on in your city people that you would choose to help...and if you don't vote there is no need to complain because you didn't try to do anything to make a change in things that you do not like," says Cynthia Yon a Columbia native who's been registered to vote since she was 19.
live5news.com
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to, but leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Richland County still searching for poll workers for November elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Board of Elections offices across the Midlands are still searching for poll workers as we get closer to election day, and some are searching for more than others. "Friday, we think it was around 800, so I think we are on pace with getting what we...
I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community arts project encourages youth retention in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Encouraging kids to stay in their communities after they graduate is the goal of the community arts project in Calhoun County. “The youth are in the schools, so we wanna keep them engaged and keep them involved because we believe that an engaged community is a healthy community and a healthy community is a prosperous community," said Calhoun County recreation director Zachary Tarrant.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0