COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you want to vote in the November elections and you are not registered to vote you have less than a week. "Make your voice be heard, have choices in things that will go on in your city people that you would choose to help...and if you don't vote there is no need to complain because you didn't try to do anything to make a change in things that you do not like," says Cynthia Yon a Columbia native who's been registered to vote since she was 19.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO