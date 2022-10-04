Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are taking things slow with Klay Thompson
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be away from the team again Friday and expects him to return Saturday. NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry said he didn’t know what triggered the issue between Green and Poole and noted “it is possible to get through things like this,” and called it his job not to let it break the team. Kerr praised Poole’s approach during camp.
Golden State Warriors Officially Waive 2 Players
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams.
Klay Thompson had savage response to critical fan on social media
Klay Thompson is not really known as a shot-blocker, but he got one fan all the way up out of his paint this week. On Wednesday, the NBA’s official Instagram pages shared a comparison picture of the Golden State Warriors Thompson from his rookie season in 2011-12 to now in 2022-23. “Pure water since 2011,” the caption read.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season
It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne suffer hand injuries in Suns-Lakers preseason game
The Phoenix Suns will be without Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne for the remainder of Wednesday night's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with injuries incurred in the first few minutes of play. Payne suffered a right finger sprain after a minute of action, and then Johnson sprained his right thumb sprain after four minutes of play. ...
NBC Sports
How 'showmen' Steph, Klay wowed Draymond at Japan 3-point contest
Warriors fans at Saitama Super Arena in Japan were treated to watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson pair up in a 3-point contest last weekend. To everyone's delight, the Splash Brothers combined to knock down 17 of 22 3-point attempts, handily beating Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in the contest.
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans
The Dallas Mavericks play only three preseason games before their regular season opener.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns- Los Angeles Lakers Odds
The Phoenix Suns will look for some preseason redemption against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. While the Suns didn’t have their best outing against the Adelaide 36ers, a chance for drastic improvements will come against LA. According to ESPN, Phoenix is favored at -5.5 points against the Lakers....
NBC Sports
Draymond Green not expected to miss any games, Warriors to handle discipline ‘internally’
Draymond Green is not expected to miss any games for punching teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation during practice, Warriors GM Bob Myers said Thursday. That’s not to say he is escaping any punishment, it will just be handled internally, Myers said. Green showed up at Chase Center and...
