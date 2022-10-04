Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Opinion: STEM Education Is Essential to U.S. Workforce Growth
(TNS) — Thousands of students across the Research Triangle are learning STEM and data analysis skills, which will greatly boost their career growth and earnings potential. And as many industries become increasingly digitalized and data-driven — especially modern U.S. manufacturing — students from the Triangle will find themselves and their skills in higher demand than ever before.
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
thefastmode.com
BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme
BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Government Technology
How One University Is Moving to Diversify the STEM Workforce
According to the National Science Board, only one-third of the nation’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce is made up of women, while Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Alaskan Indians together represent less than 25 percent of STEM professionals. Noting the disparities, universities across the U.S. have been working in recent years to increase the number of students in STEM programs.
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
TechCrunch
The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization
Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week
The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
AIT Worldwide Logistics Forms CRAF Partnership with Kalitta Air
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has entered into a new Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partnership with Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air. The strategic alliance continues AIT’s longstanding designation as a CRAF-sponsored freight forwarder, enabling the company to continue critical supply chain support for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) missions, while also increasing access to global routes, capacity, and charters for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005635/en/ AIT Worldwide Logistics forms CRAF partnership with Kalitta Air (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions Business, Dura-Line, Acquires Biarri Networks
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced today that it has acquired Biarri Networks, a leading Denver-based technology provider that specializes in fiber optic network design solutions for the global telecommunications industry. The strategic investment in Biarri Networks’ software and services complements Dura-Line’s infrastructure expertise and supports Dura-Line in extending its end-to-end offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005111/en/ Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, acquires Biarri Networks. (Photo: Business Wire)
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
emsnow.com
SIIX Corp. Chooses Cogiscan to Help Achieve Global Digital Factory Initiative
We’re proud to announce a corporate-wide global traceability agreement with SIIX Corporation. As part of SIIX’s commitment to factory digitalization, the unification of a traceability solution across all manufacturing sites will allow them to better leverage material and production visibility as well as overall quality control and throughput.
cstoredecisions.com
360Fuel and Benecor Launch Advanced DEF Dispensing Platform
Benecor, manufacturer of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) dispensing systems, and 360Fuel, known for fueling site and c-store technology, have created a future-proof DEF dispensing platform. This DEF platform is compact and designed to fit on or off the island in tight retail locations in warm or cold climates. DEF is dispensed from the DEF-1 dispensing unit, eliminating the inconvenience and waste of jugs. Simple access to power allows for unit installation within an hour.
Bidgely Selected as 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Bidgely has been named a finalist in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 Finalists were announced by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005228/en/ Bidgely has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards ‘Grid Edge’ category for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com
Reaching Sustainable Development With Space Tech For The Sake Of Our Planet’s Future
EOS Data Analytics and Greenpeace organized the webinar about practical applications of satellite imagery analytics for environmental monitoring, social initiatives, and sustainable agriculture. EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, jointly with Greenpeace Global Mapping Hub, held a webinar on leveraging satellite-based technology and advanced imagery...
Intelsat to Deploy Emergency Connectivity in Wake of Hurricane Ian
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), is sending two FlexMove terminals to hurricane damaged Florida to provide emergency internet connectivity to the greater Ft. Myers area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006006028/en/ FlexMove can be set up quickly for immediate internet connectivity needs (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0