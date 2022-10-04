Read full article on original website
Investigation reveals student social media tracking
A recent investigation published last month, discovered East Carolina University to be one of 37 colleges in America secretly using surveillance software to monitor their students’ social media posts. Investigative reporter for The Dallas Morning News, Ari Sen, began investigating the use of Social Sentinel by American colleges in...
LGBTQ Center celebrates National Coming Out Day
The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will be hosting its annual National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on the lawn surrounding the Cupola. The Dr. Jesse R. Peel Center’s Interim Program Coordinator Rose Bogue, who goes by they/them, said the event is not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community but also for its allies. Volunteers from the Greenville Chapter of Free Mom Hugs will be there, Bouge said, which is an organization that offers resources, education and support to the LGBTQ+ community.
Emerge Gallery and Art Center to host Schwa Show
The Emerge Gallery and Art Center will begin hosting its October exhibition, the Schwa Show, which starts on Oct. 7 and will end on Oct. 27. The Emerge Art Gallery is a non-profit organization that promotes artists and art organizations and educates the community through the arts, according to their website.
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
Dickinson Avenue After Dark makes biannual return
In partnership with the Pitt County Aids Service Organization (PiCASO), Uptown Greenville will host a biannual Dickinson Avenue After Dark event on Oct. 7 at the Dickinson Avenue Public House from 7 to 10 p.m. where there will be music and many food and alcoholic beverage vendors. Director of Events...
ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses
Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
Volleyball prepares to host the Bearcats
The East Carolina University (7-10, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) volleyball team is scheduled to host the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (3-11, 1-3 AAC) for a match on Oct. 9 at noon. After back-to-back wins against the University of Tulane (5-10, 0-4 AAC) and Temple University (7-9, 1-4 AAC), the Pirates...
Football gearing up against the Green Wave
East Carolina University football (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) will compete against Tulane University (4-1, 1-0 AAC) in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Oct. 8 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in what will be the Pirates’ third conference game of the season. The game will be streamed on ESPN U and can be listened to at 107.9 WNCT FM.
