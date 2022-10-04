ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Pioneer Park Coalition proposes homelessness solution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Pioneer Park Coalition proposed a new solution to reduce homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City.   Despite the millions of dollars of state funding going towards reducing homelessness and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) statistics that say crime is down, the coalition, along with neighbors and […]
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
University of Utah Health app MyChart now available in Spanish

SALT LAKE CITY – As the population of Spanish-speaking residents grows in the state, University of Utah Health has adapted its MyChart app to also cater to their patients. U of U Health is now the first major healthcare network in the state to offer a Spanish-language portal. Dr....
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
My new side hustle – substitute teaching

SALT LAKE CITY — I don’t know which made me more nervous – the first time I ran the board at KSL or my first time being alone and in charge of a room full of 5th graders. I know what you’re thinking. “Amanda – they’re precious...
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
