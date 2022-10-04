ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pippa Passes, KY

Alice Lloyd College holds ‘Purpose Road Service Day’

Pippa Passes, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College held a “Purpose Road Service Day” with the mission of giving back to flood victims in the area. Students, staff and the college itself did not escape flood damage on July 28. After experiencing the tragedy, their approach to the school year changed.
PIPPA PASSES, KY
Trail Ride underway in Knott County

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - The trail ride is underway at Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County. Hundreds have flocked to the recreational area to ride on the trails and join in community fun. Knott County Trail Master Roger Bulen says he can feel excitement in the air. ”Everybody’s excited...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Pippa Passes, KY
Pippa Passes, KY
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Mold found in Mingo County school

KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kermit PK-8 in Mingo County closed on Thursday and students took part in remote learning as the district works to find out if mold is a major problem. However, even though school was shut down, a group of parents spent the day protesting out front, saying that mold in the school is making their kids sick and holding signs like, “Mold, mold go away! Come back another day!”
MINGO COUNTY, WV
‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing

Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house. Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.
JACKSON, KY
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
LOGAN, WV
Whitesburg VFW raises money for KSP Troopers affected by floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW Post 5829 gave checks on Thursday to first responders affected by the floods. Whitesburg VFW Commander Jay Perkins said several troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard lost everything to the flood. “One of our troopers out of the Hazard post, he lost...
WHITESBURG, KY
ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
HAZARD, KY
EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

