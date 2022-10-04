Read full article on original website
Westworld Creator Teases Fifth and Final Season Talks With HBO
The fourth season of Westworld came and went this year, and while the newest episodes were met with fairly positive reviews, the show didn't make quite a splash as it did in previous years. The season has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a 3 out of 5, and wrote about how there might actually be a "method to the madness." In fact, the show's creators do know how they want to wrap up the series. Unfortunately, it's been almost two months since Season 4 came to an end, and it still hasn't been renewed by HBO.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Highlights the Captains With New Trailer
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to be debuting its years in the making episodes in just a couple more days from the time of this writing, and a new trailer is hyping up all of the Soul Reaper Captains that we'll get to see in action with the new episodes! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga never got its proper due considering the first anime adaptation was canceled before the final arc even began, and this means there are many fans who missed out on some of the biggest fights, character moments, and powers in the series overall.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Sets Release Date With New Trailer
The Dragon Prince will be coming back to Netflix later next month with the highly anticipated Season 4 of Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series, and now the series has revealed when this new episodes will be released with the fullest trailer for the new season yet! With Netflix previously confirming that The Dragon Prince will be able to tell its seven season long saga, fans have been curious to see how each new arc of the series develops. This has been especially true for the next season as it teases a notable time skip and new status quo for our fan favorites following the end of the third season.
Here's Exactly When Chainsaw Man Premieres
Chainsaw Man is likely the most anticipated new anime of the Fall overall (and could be for the entire year too), and Crunchyroll is helping to hype up its premiere by announcing exactly when fans around the world will be able to tune into the anime's first big episode! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is leading the charge of the new wave of anime coming this month as the big franchise fans have been waiting to get their eyes on, and now it's just a matter of watching to see whether or not it can stick the landing.
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
Star Trek: Prodigy Midseason Trailer Reveals Borg Encounter and More
Today at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ debuted the midseason trailer for the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy. Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, along with new images from the coming episode. Additionally, the executive producers revealed that Ronny Cox has joined Star Trek: Prodigy in a recurring role, reprising his character Adm. Edward Jellico from Star Trek: The Next Generation, who was then Capt. Jellico. He is joining Billy Campbell, another returning Star Trek: The Next Generation guest star. You can see the first look at Jellico's return below along the with new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 midseason trailer.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Reveals Release Date For Final Episodes
The Stone Ocean is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime season, taking fans on a wild ride following Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, as she attempts to survive a maximum-security prison while inheriting the countless Stand battles that come her way. While fans had to wait almost a year between the first and second episode batches on Netflix, the release date for the final installments on the streaming service has been revealed and luckily, Joestar fans won't be waiting nearly as long when it comes to finishing the latest season.
My Hero Academia Confirms Season Six English Dub Release Date
The debate between "subs and dubs" will forever be contested by anime fans, with English dubbed series typically following the original Japanese dubbing. As My Hero Academia's sixth season continues to release new installments that focus on the Paranormal Liberation War, the English Dub is arriving sooner than you might think as the Shonen franchise has shared the release date for these episodes. With the original English cast returning to voice the heroes and villains that makeup UA Academy's universe, the War Arc will require some serious voice acting across the board.
Spy x Family Predicts Dark Future For The Forgers
In a crowded anime season such as this, Spy x Family remains a stand-out when it comes to new anime franchises that have taken the world by storm. With the Forger's story continuing to play out via the first anime season from Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the normally light-hearted tale took a dark turn as a bleak future was predicted thanks to Bond Forger's futuristic abilities. As the series continues, it's clear that Twilight's mission will be that much harder, despite the Forgers adding a major new asset to their nuclear family.
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
My Hero Academia's Latest Episode Inflicts Gruesome Injury on Mirko
Mirko the Rabbit Hero hasn't had the opportunity to really show off her skills throughout her brief tenure in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, but that has changed with this latest episode. As the Paranormal Liberation War continues and the heroes unleash an assault on the villains in an effort to save Hero Society, Mirko is front and center in fighting against Garaki's numerous Nomu, but in the process, suffers an injury that is sure to make more than a few fans cringe in their seats.
Dragon Ball GT Cosplay Resurrects Super 17
The Grand Tour might have ended many years ago in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball, but numerous elements still find their way into the anime public eye. While the sequel series introduced villains including Omega Shenron and Baby, a major antagonist remains a bizarre fusion between two Android 17s that were created from different sources. Now, one fan has resurrected Super 17 using some spot-on cosplay, with the villain recently making a return in a very unique spin-off.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Fans Predict the Winner
Based on the edit of the first few episodes and how well the teams work together, fans shared their predictions for the champion of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34.
My Hero Academia Previews Hints at Hawks/Twice Showdown
The Paranormal Liberation War continues in My Hero Academia's sixth season, with the latest episode seeing the Rabbit Hero Mirko fighting against High-End Nomu and the battle being brought directly to the antagonists. Following the recent installment, a new preview not only hints at the continuing struggle for Hero Society's future, but a brutal confrontation that is about to begin with Hawks and Twice as the two former friends are sure to have some harsh words for one another considering the number two hero's efforts.
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook Nation: NYCC 2022 Breakdown, Werewolf by Night Review & Super Mario Movie Trailer Reacts
KOFI AND MATT break down all of the big announcements and reveals from New York Comic Con 2022, and review Marvel's Werewolf by Night and the Hellraiser Remake. We also react to Nintendo's Mario Movie Trailer, and preview WWE's Extreme Rules even along with this week's comics! THE ONLY SHOW THAT DOES IT ALL FOR GEEK CULTURE!
One Piece: Red Tickets Now on Sale
One Piece: Red will arrive in theaters around the world later this fall, following a titanic run in Japan throughout the country's theaters and quickly becoming the most profitable film in the Shonen franchise. With the film landing in North America on November 4th, you can buy tickets now to the next theatrical journey featuring the Straw Hat Pirates, Red-Haired Shanks, and the ultimate diva known as Uta. One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film following the Straw Hats and with creator Eiichiro Oda heavily involved, this will be one to remember.
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Daredevil: Born Again Fan Art Imagines Charlie Cox in Multiple Colored Suits
Marvel Studios has made some pretty big moves with their Phase Four film slate with the introduction of mutants and even integrating one of the Netflix characters. During Spider-Man: No Way Home, we saw the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and it was definitely a delight to see. After his appearance, the actor was rumored to appear in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, which would later be confirmed to happen. Cox appeared in the latest episode of She-Hulk and he was wearing the original yellow and red costume from the source material. One fan has been imagining what his costume could look like in other classic color ways.
