The Dragon Prince will be coming back to Netflix later next month with the highly anticipated Season 4 of Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series, and now the series has revealed when this new episodes will be released with the fullest trailer for the new season yet! With Netflix previously confirming that The Dragon Prince will be able to tell its seven season long saga, fans have been curious to see how each new arc of the series develops. This has been especially true for the next season as it teases a notable time skip and new status quo for our fan favorites following the end of the third season.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO