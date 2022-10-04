A family tradition: Bay Port High School's band directors

It's often said that music brings people together. Kyle and Ashley Siegrist know this best.

They met when they were 15 in their high school band and have been inseparable ever since. As their bond has strengthened over the years, so has their love for band.

Now, they're co-directing the Bay Port bands.

“I remember my jaw hitting the floor like is this really going to happen? Are we possibly going to be able to teach together?" Kyle said. "It’s been a dream of ours... it still gives me chills just thinking about it.”

Both are originally from the Green Bay area. This is their third year in the Howard-Suamico School District, and they said they couldn't be more excited.

“The band itself is kind of going through a transformation where the kids start to realize that there’s a lot of pride in what they’re doing here and there’s a family here," Ashley said. "That is something that should be celebrated not just in the room but throughout the school...with their parents...with community members.”

Because of their mutual love for music, they said talking about band just comes organically outside of practice. They are able to bring that same energy to the band room.

They delegate day-to-day duties by taking turns teaching at the podium, working with small groups and answering questions.

“We kind of have a bit of a good cop, bad cop thing. I tend to be a person that’s more direct...and Kyle is the funny, goofy, and sometimes the sensitive when you need to be, kind of guy," Ashley said.

However, Kyle and Ashley aren't the first Siegrists at Bay Port. The name has been around at Bay Port band since the 1960s.

Kyle followed in his grandfather's footsteps, who was a band director at Bay Port and co-wrote the school fight song.

“I remember the first time that I walked into the building... in the band room... just thinking oh my gosh," Kyle said. "This is the room that he stood in front of and built a program...built this school culture with that school song. You just kind of feel his presence.”

Kyle and Ashley said they are excited to continue the family legacy and support for the student players, while following their dreams as a team.

“It’s the coolest job in the world," Kyle said. "Just to get to come and stand and wave my arms and make some music, but at the same time getting to know these kids and getting to give them an experience that they’re going to remember.”