Local dairy farm recovering after losing 250 cows during Hurricane Ian

For nearly 50 years, Dakin Dairy Farm has been a staple in Manatee County Hurricane Ian came close to ending.

"We’ve never seen anything like this," Courtney Dakin said.

Dakin said last Wednesday that Hurricane Ian battered the farm for nearly eight hours.

"And just pummeled us with rain and wind. There were some marked gusts of 150 miles an hour," she said.

Dakin said that the wind ripped apart buildings, damaged close to 20 structures and killed more than 250 cows on the farm.

"I was completely devastated, we had cows lined up and down the fence," Dakin said.

She said when they had no water for the 4,000 surviving cows, they put out a distress message on social media, and help came in droves.

"It’s just been absolutely incredible to see the outpour from the community," Dakin said.

So much help that now Dakin Dairy Farm is a hub for agriculture supplies for anyone who needs them.

Aly Maness, who has a small farm a few miles away, came to the Dakin Dairy to get hay.

"They can’t eat the grass because it's underwater, and I can’t get feed from close by, so they’re close by and donating, and it's helping a lot," Maness said.

With all the help received, Dakin Dairy is up and running. Now they’re making it their mission to help other families and farms in their community by becoming a central place in the impacted area for people who want to donate to bring supplies and for people who need supplies to come and get them.

"There is hope. We’re all in this together, and together we’ll get through it," Dakin said.

If you have been impacted by the storm and are in need of supplies, including hay, contact Dakin Dairy at 941-322-2802.