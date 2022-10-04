ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Opening statements heard Tuesday in the Wendy Howard murder trial

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIjRV_0iMANsX000

Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend back in 2019, appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Howard told 23ABC in an interview in 2019 that her biggest regret was trusting her ex-boyfriend. Tuesday’s opening statements by both sides highlight how heavy these words were as they detailed the behavior that led to the day of the shooting.

In a phone call played during court, Howard can be heard saying her ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts was trying to run her over and that she shot him. This part is a key piece in her claim of self-defense.

Eliza Green/The Bakersfield Californian (Used with Permission)

Pitts had also allegedly sexually abused her older daughter, Miranda Frost, years prior. Frost did report the abuse to the authorities, and Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives even sent it to the District Attorney’s Office. The report was ultimately rejected and no charges were ever filed against Pitts.

Howard told police she initially separated from Pitts due to physical and verbal abuse, which her lawyer detailed in the opening statement for the defense.

Eliza Green/The Bakersfield Californian (Used with Permission)

During the three days between the initial report to the Tehachapi Police and the day of the shooting, the police were investigating. During opening statements, prosecutors used social media messages between Howard and her then-boyfriend, claiming she insinuated to him that she did not believe police will be able to build a case.

Eliza Green/The Bakersfield Californian (Used with Permission)

In messages with her daughter, Howard also said she needed to take care of it, and at some point, said she is locked and loaded. The messages are a key piece in the prosecution’s case against Howard.

Inside the court and during recesses, Howard was accompanied by a group of supporters who have been advocating for her to be released from all charges. Those supporters, joined by the Howard family, had a rally on Tuesday morning before the trial began.

Howard’s daughter Baylee, who is also at the center of this case, spoke with 23ABC about her feelings going into trial.

“It is always looming over my head,” Baylee said.

Eliza Green/The Bakersfield Californian (Used with Permission)

Neither Howard, her lawyers, nor the District Attorney’s Office are allowed to comment on the case due to a gag order imposed by the judge, but one key disagreement between prosecutors and the defense is whether Howard was facing Pitts when she shot him. Each side will present their cases to the jury who will decide in a trial that is expected to last through the end of October.

23ABC will continue to follow the case and provide updates as new information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Man accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor bound for trial on all charges

A man accused of killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was held to answer on all charges Thursday. Kern County Superior Court Judge John Brownlee bound murder suspect Robert Roberts, 29, for trial on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in the death of Benny Alcala, 43. Alcala was shot and killed Aug. 24 near the vehicle-charging stations at Target on Stockdale Highway.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lake Isabella, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Isabella, CA
City
Miranda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Tehachapi, CA
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Howard Family#Shooting#Violent Crime#Californian#The Tehachapi Police
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Case dismissed against man who drove into crowd of protesters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program, defense attorneys said. Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 18 years, 8 months for stabbing, setting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed a dog then set the animal on fire while it was still alive was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison. Orlando Vela, 37, sat quietly next to defense attorney Jim Rogers as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence. On the morning […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Sheriff OKs deal to let 'COPS' producers film in Kern County

As you may have heard, the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Board of Supervisors are allowing the "COPS" TV show to record episodes in the county. KCSO public information officer Lori Meza submitted the answers below to questions from the Kern Valley Sun. Who gave final approval?. The Sheriff...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
WASCO, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy