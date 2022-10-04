ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Shows A World Coping With Beloved King T’Challa’s Death

By J. Bachelor
 3 days ago

Source: Marvel/Disney

A ction fans woke up to a treat Monday morning, as the latest trailer for the highly anticipated film, Wakanda Forever, landed online. The stakes are higher than ever before, and judging from the preview alone, the cast and crew are set to do an amazing job of not only honoring the memory of late actor Chadwick Boseman, but offering moviegoers a one-of-a-kind film experience – four years in the making.

Synopsis

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Wakanda Forever hits theaters Nov. 11. Check out the newest trailer below.

Previously, Black Panther fans got their first glimpse of the new movie with the release of its first trailer back in July.

Little has been released about the direction the film would take, but the teaser showed a world dealing with the loss of their beloved King T’Challa.

The trailer opens to a rendition of “No Woman No Cry,” fading into Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again joins director Ryan Coogler with the all-star cast who first brought the fabled Black country to life on the silver screen in 2018.

Newcomers Mabel Cadena, Michael Coel, Alex Livinali, and Dominique Thorne join the cast. While there has been little information about the fate of Wakanda and the mantle of the Black Panther after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the mantle has been passed. Who now wields it is yet to be seen.

At Comic-Con in San Diego this past summer, Coogler gave opening remarks by sharing a memory from the preview of the first Black Panther movie years earlier.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said . “We put our love for Chadwick into this film. And we also put you know our passion in this film. It has a ton of action. It has humor. It’s a rollercoaster of a movie.”

Coogler said the movie goes to new corners of both the MCU and Wakanda that have not yet been seen. The Black Panther sequel will bring for the first time to the big screen, Namor the Sub-Mariner.

This movie will be the conclusion of Marvel’s Phase Four .

The post The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Shows A World Coping With Beloved King T’Challa’s Death appeared first on NewsOne .

