'They need to do something': Baldwin County gets $1 million to fix sewers
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — $1 million will help Baldwin County replace sewer pipes that are over half a century old. The money comes from a state grant that will be used to improve sewage lines east of Vinson Highway. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to see what folks think...
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
United Way works with schools to improve reading skills among Central Georgia students
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — was started five years ago has grown into five Central Georgia counties. They are Baldwin, Bibb, Houston, Peach and Twiggs county. Volunteers come into the school and tutor kindergarten through third grade students and improve their reading skills. The hope is by the time they enter the third grade, they know how to read at a proficient or above reading level. Third-grader Pierson Murray started the program in second grade.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
As the Georgia National Fair grows, so does the city of Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Every year, the Georgia National Fair brings in new rides, vendors, and foods, but if you go just outside the fairgrounds, the city of Perry keeps bringing in businesses and attractions all year long. "There's more reason than ever to come to Perry. It's absolutely booming...
'To also protect our officers and firemen': Warner Robins police and firefighters wait for retention, sign-on bonuses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Months after passing, Warner Robins police and fire fighters are still waiting for their $4,000 bonuses. That includes new hires in each of those departments who are still waiting for $4,000 signing bonuses. Mayor and council introduced the idea of these bonuses at a city...
'It's just patriotic': Veterans of Foreign Wars pay it forward each year at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6126 return this year for their 33rd Georgia National Fair. They raise money for veterans just like themselves. Fresh ribeye steak sandwiches are served hot and ready for the hundreds of thousands of people who make their way out each year.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
City of Perry a part of countywide security camera program
PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is working with some other agencies to install street security cameras around town. Perry's city manager Lee Gilmour says talks of security cameras started as a countywide proposal. "A proposal about the cities and the county and the district attorney getting together...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue
MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates
MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.
Football Friday Night Roundup: Northeast, Warner Robins and ACE cruise to victory in week 8
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 8. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Tattnall staged a dramatic comeback over rival Stratford. Game of the Week. Tattnall 33, Stratford 28. Stratford...
Dublin development authority details economic goals for city
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
'I make it go where people are smiling': Strolling piano gets groovy at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — Whether you're stuffing your face with funnel cake or munching down on a turkey leg, you may hear the tunes of one of your favorite songs rolling down the midway. "I make it go where people are smiling usually," Randall Branham said. Branham is the using...
'Could get killed out here': Giant sinkholes on Panther Branch Road in Washington County 'Driving Me Crazy!'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some folks living on Panther Branch Road have had a 'sinking' feeling for the past year and a half with a big problem on their county road. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to show you what's been going on. "It's a big-time safety...
