Milledgeville, GA

41nbc.com

RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

United Way works with schools to improve reading skills among Central Georgia students

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — was started five years ago has grown into five Central Georgia counties. They are Baldwin, Bibb, Houston, Peach and Twiggs county. Volunteers come into the school and tutor kindergarten through third grade students and improve their reading skills. The hope is by the time they enter the third grade, they know how to read at a proficient or above reading level. Third-grader Pierson Murray started the program in second grade.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
Milledgeville, GA
Government
City
Milledgeville, GA
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

As the Georgia National Fair grows, so does the city of Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Every year, the Georgia National Fair brings in new rides, vendors, and foods, but if you go just outside the fairgrounds, the city of Perry keeps bringing in businesses and attractions all year long. "There's more reason than ever to come to Perry. It's absolutely booming...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

City of Perry a part of countywide security camera program

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is working with some other agencies to install street security cameras around town. Perry's city manager Lee Gilmour says talks of security cameras started as a countywide proposal. "A proposal about the cities and the county and the district attorney getting together...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair

PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue

MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates

MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin development authority details economic goals for city

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
