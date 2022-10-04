ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?

Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio Students Nominate Trans Teen for Homecoming as a Prank

Mean-spirited high school students' attempt at pranking a trans teen in the Cincinnati area backfired. Cassie is a transgender sophomore at Mariemont High School in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. She just came out as trans in April of this year. Coming out as trans at any age is a struggle that most of us will never understand. You can imagine how elated Cassie and her family were when she was nominated for Homecoming Princess this year. That was the beginning of a roller coaster of emotions as the high school guidance counselor alerted Cassie that the nomination was a joke at her expense the very next day. Cassie's mother Kat spoke to WCPO about that painful moment,
CINCINNATI, OH
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?

Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
MICHIGAN STATE
