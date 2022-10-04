One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Cameron County Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death Tuesday.
The deceased was reported to be a woman in her 80s from San Benito. The death raises the county’s death toll to 2,303.Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
Cameron County also reported 35 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Of the 35 are 8 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county also received 27 probable reports based on antigen testing.
