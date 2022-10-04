ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Holstein, Zachary crush Woodlawn in nationally-televised game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For recruiting fans, it was billed as the LSU quarterback against the Alabama quarterback, as Woodlawn and Tiger commit Rickie Collins hosted defending Class 5A champ Zachary and Crimson Tide commit Eli Holstein on Thursday, Oct. 6. Holstein returned from injury just in time to...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Josh Pate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Pate is the host of Late Kick Live + Late Kick Pod. Pate and Jacques chat about the LSU vs Tennessee game and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

What to know about LSU vs. Tennessee Saturday in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set for an early morning kickoff Saturday against #8 Tennessee in Tiger Stadium. The game will start at 11 a.m. While everyone would’ve preferred this game to be played at night inside of Tiger Stadium, the morning kickoff is going to be an adjustment for just about everyone, including officials with LSU Athletics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

The Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, local pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline to apply to take part in the Louisiana State Police cadet class is fast approaching. Interested applicants have until Monday, Oct. 17 to submit paperwork. Click here for more details. Officials said the entire application process can take between nine and 12 months...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cool front will keep us dry this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front will give us a few clouds to start Saturday, then more sunshine this afternoon behind the front. We’ll get a reinforcing shot of dry air for the remainder of the weekend. The weather will be fine for the Saturday football game between LSU and Tennessee, upper 70s to start, mid-80s to finish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

2023 Louisiana Economic outlook appears better than most thought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CEOs and business owners braced themselves for the worst on Tuesday at the Louisiana Economic Forecast event. Speaker Dr. Loren Scott, a local economist, wasted no time beating around the bush. “People should be prepared for a national recession. It’ll start probably in the first...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Healthy family fun day taking place in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

