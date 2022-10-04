ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Texas Elections
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
12newsnow.com

Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession

VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

