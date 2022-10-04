Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Jefferson County poll workers train on new voting machines
There is a demonstration Thursday from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. in the impaneling room. There will be two more after that, one on Sunday and another October 13.
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police chief reassures public that shooting at Rogers Park was isolated incident
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont police chief is reassuring the public that a shooting at Rogers Park was an 'isolated incident" and should not cause people to avoid the park and the upcoming Oktoberfest on Saturday. On Wednesday night, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb has the...
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
Disaster declaration, outdoor burn ban in effect for Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has issued a declaration of disaster due to severe drought conditions in the area, which also includes a restriction of outdoor burning, effective immediately. All outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff describing fugitive in On the Run segment: "She's a crook that's hard to catch"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for the public's help in providing information that leads to a woman who has appeared in previous On the Run segments. "She's a crook that's hard to catch," said Sheriff Stephens in describing Jessica Sanders, who is wanted on...
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12newsnow.com
Murder suspect still at large after September killing of Port Arthur woman
Justice of the Peace Ben Collins signed the murder warrant on Alejo Mendoza Chavez and set his bond at $975,000. He is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
12newsnow.com
Officials identify woman who died, man injured after shooting at Lloyd's RV Park in Port Neches
Kevin Frederick, 53, is the father of Laurie Frederick, 29, who died at the scene. Kevin remains in the hospital.
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession
VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
Port Arthur News
TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures
The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
Comments / 0