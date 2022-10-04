ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Police Dept. investigates officer-involved shooting in Central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after midnight on Friday in Central El Paso. Police say the incident occurred near the 1900 block of Montana Ave. near Laurel St., resulting in at least two people, including one officer, being taken to […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Blanca, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
County
Hudspeth County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sierra Blanca, TX
KVIA

Motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a crash in central El Paso involving a motorcycle. The crash happened at Louisville and Piedras. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The police notification came out at 10:45 a.m. on Friday. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Dps#Immigration Detention#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime#Fivemile Tank#U S Mexico#Mexican
KVIA ABC-7

Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief. The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family. ABC-7 spoke to a former The post Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

CBP Seizes $600k worth of cocaine

EL PASO, Texas -- More than half a million dollars worth of cocaine is off the streets of El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized almost 60-pounds of cocaine at the Bridge of the Americas. It happened on October 4 as a man in his 40's tried to cross and was sent for The post CBP Seizes $600k worth of cocaine appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Congresswoman Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth shooting as hate crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar led a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting of two undocumented immigrants in West Texas as a hate crime.   The letter was signed by 15 additional Members of Congress, elaborating on the anti-immigrant rhetoric, as it continues […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Fire Investigation in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has already been put out. The The post Fire Investigation in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy