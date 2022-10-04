ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
City
Bush, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Highway 98.9

Not One City From Northwest Louisiana Among State’s Safest

Somehow this slipped past me, but several months ago, the website safewise.com released the findings of their annual research piece on the Safest Cities in America. The study even drilled down to find the safest cities in each state. The findings were somewhat eye opening for Louisiana, and for the entire south, for that matter.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Durable Goods#Europe#Oil And Gas#Louisiana Economic#The Federal Reserve#Feds
WAFB

Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline to apply to take part in the Louisiana State Police cadet class is fast approaching. Interested applicants have until Monday, Oct. 17 to submit paperwork. Click here for more details. Officials said the entire application process can take between nine and 12 months...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
listenupyall.com

“Landry for Governor 2023” announcement no big surprise for Louisiana politicos.

Baton Rouge – Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially launched his campaign to be Louisiana’s next Governor. He made the announcement Wednesday; giving him over a year for campaigning and fundraising. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says it comes as little surprise in political circles, as Landry has been (as Alford puts it) “walking for Governor” for some time…
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Cool front will keep us dry this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front will give us a few clouds to start Saturday, then more sunshine this afternoon behind the front. We’ll get a reinforcing shot of dry air for the remainder of the weekend. The weather will be fine for the Saturday football game between LSU and Tennessee, upper 70s to start, mid-80s to finish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy