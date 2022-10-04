ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mysuncoast.com

Ian death toll revised downward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official death toll from Hurricane Ian was revised downward Friday, illustrating the fluid nature of gathering information after a major disaster. In data collected by ABC News, the official number of deaths in Florida attributed to the storm was revised to 117, down from the 122 reported the day before.
Mysuncoast.com

Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 121 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. Lee County has the most deaths at 59, reporting four new deaths since the last report, and recovery efforts are still underway particularly in areas around Fort Myers where the 7-foot storm surge caused devastation to homes and businesses. With five deaths reported in North Carolina, the nationwide death toll from the storm is 126 nationwide.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. DeSantis provides updates, information on Hurricane Ian recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Charlotte and Sarasota counties to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Resources are beginning to pour in to some of the most affected areas and electricity is being restored with most of Manatee County being back up and running. FPL says more electricity in Sarasota County is expected to be restored by Friday night.
Mysuncoast.com

New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tervis is launching a newly designed tumbler that will raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was at Tervis headquarters in Venice Friday for the product launch. “This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover,” DeSantis said. “Such kindness is what Florida is all about.”
Mysuncoast.com

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics,...
atomic-ranch.com

Our thoughts are with Sarasota

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we’re particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
