Rockbridge, OH

Girl, 12, reported missing in Hocking County

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge.

Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening.

Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

