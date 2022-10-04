Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
AG Raoul touts $395K grant for police and prosecutor hate crime training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office says new grant money will help him train police and prosecutors all across the state about what hate crime looks like. On Friday, Raoul’s office announced receipt of a grant it says will help Illinois police and prosecutors better understand...
1470 WMBD
Governor candidates duel over SAFE-T Act, Abortion, Gun Rights and more
NORMAL, Ill. — It was a prime time debate night for both of Illinois’ top gubernatorial candidates, Republican State Senator and challenger Darren Bailey and incumbent Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker. The state’s top two candidates sparred for sixty minutes on stage at the campus of Illinois State University...
1470 WMBD
Illinois’ gubernatorial candidates ready to debate
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois’ top two candidates for Governor are poised to face off in a primetime debate this evening, which will be broadcast all across the state. Democratic incumbent and hotel-fortune heir Governor J.B. Pritzker is being challenged by longtime Republican state lawmaker and down-state Illinois farmer Darren Bailey.
1470 WMBD
Kownacki: Half of Illinois Family Relief checks have gone out so far
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Roughly half of the rebate checks from the Illinois Family Relief Plan have now been processed. State Department of Revenue Spokesperson Maura Kownacki says income and property tax rebates were already sent out, or are about to be distributed to about 3 million Illinois taxpayers. “The...
Comments / 0