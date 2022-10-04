Read full article on original website
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
brproud.com
Bullying: What is it and what is East Baton Rouge doing about it?
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) — October is known as Nation Bullying Prevention Month. What is bullying, what are the signs, and how schools are addressing it?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines bullying as “any unwanted aggressive behavior(s) by another youth or group of youths, who are not siblings or current dating parents, that involves an observed or perceived power imbalance, and is repeated multiple times or is highly likely to be repeated”.
brproud.com
New early childcare center to open in Donaldsonville next year
DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is a rural community with a lot of history. Ascension Parish officials are now focusing on its future, starting with early education. “If you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Local...
brproud.com
$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
brproud.com
Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
kadn.com
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
brproud.com
Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge General wants you to ‘Protect Your Pumpkins’
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) annual ‘Protect Your Pumpkins’ campaign is back, with thousands of pink pumpkins popping up overnight at all three BRG campuses. The Pink Porcelain Doll pumpkins are free to take and offer a great backdrop for...
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
L'Observateur
Deadline approaching to claim state tax refunds before they move to Unclaimed Property
BATON ROUGE – Thousands of Louisiana taxpayers have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) transfers them to the state’s Unclaimed Property fund. In August, LDR sent Notice of Unclaimed Property letters to 20,400...
brproud.com
EBR School board fails to pass resolution, wants new investigation for ‘Day Of Hope’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During the Thursday East Baton Rouge School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, the board failed to pass a resolution calling on a new investigation for the ‘Day of Hope’ event. Earlier in the day, Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement...
EBR Schools: Investigation into Day of Hope event revealed ‘no evidence to match allegations’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since late September, BRProud has been reporting on backlash following the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s September 20, ‘Day of Hope’ event. EBR Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement Thursday (October 6), saying that any claims made against EBR Schools and the Day of Hope event have […]
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
Woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
brproud.com
Gov. Edwards says Biden right to pardon marijuana offenders, can’t grant pardons on his own
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says President Biden is right to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law but says it’s something he can’t do on his own. In addition to granting the pardons, Biden called on governors...
Baton Rouge officials announce stormwater utility fee proposal; community meetings to be held for discussion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City officials are proposing a stormwater utility fee as a way to help fund their plans to reduce flood risk and improve water quality in Baton Rouge. The mayor’s office released the following statement Thursday, Aug. 6., explaining the proposed stormwater utility fee:. Mayor-President...
brproud.com
Constitutional Amendments on the ballot: Tax breaks for veterans, removing slavery from constitution
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Voters will have a number of constitutional amendments to vote on this November. Your Local Election Headquarters will break down each one leading up to the election. On the ballot this November is the option to increase property tax breaks for disabled veterans and...
wbrz.com
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into 'Day of Hope' trip
BATON ROUGE – Despite Thursday night's lengthy, contentious meeting, the East Baton Rouge school board won't endorse an investigation into wrongdoing at the "Day of Hope" field trip. Late in the meeting, the school system didn't sign off on a resolution that would formally approve the ongoing internal investigation...
KPLC TV
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations. QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs...
