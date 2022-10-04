ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Bullying: What is it and what is East Baton Rouge doing about it?

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) — October is known as Nation Bullying Prevention Month. What is bullying, what are the signs, and how schools are addressing it?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines bullying as “any unwanted aggressive behavior(s) by another youth or group of youths, who are not siblings or current dating parents, that involves an observed or perceived power imbalance, and is repeated multiple times or is highly likely to be repeated”.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New early childcare center to open in Donaldsonville next year

DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is a rural community with a lot of history. Ascension Parish officials are now focusing on its future, starting with early education. “If you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Local...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community

Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
JEANERETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge General wants you to ‘Protect Your Pumpkins’

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) annual ‘Protect Your Pumpkins’ campaign is back, with thousands of pink pumpkins popping up overnight at all three BRG campuses. The Pink Porcelain Doll pumpkins are free to take and offer a great backdrop for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

EBR Schools: Investigation into Day of Hope event revealed ‘no evidence to match allegations’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since late September, BRProud has been reporting on backlash following the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s September 20, ‘Day of Hope’ event. EBR Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement Thursday (October 6), saying that any claims made against EBR Schools and the Day of Hope event have […]
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

