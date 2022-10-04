ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside Monterey, the Opulent New NYC Restaurant With Carts for Prime Rib, Dessert and Martinis

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSA5d_0iMAKKmb00

New York City is returning to its olden days of glitz and glam, and one restaurant in particular is hopping on that trend: Monterey, which opens Thursday in Midtown.

From the team behind Dagon, and with the chef James Tracey (Isabelle’s Osteria, Gramercy Tavern ) at the helm, Monterey is serving up classic American favorites in a space that harkens back to the Art Deco era. With the terrazzo tiling, blue banquettes and a speakeasy room up on the balcony, you’ll feel like you’re being transported right back to the glory days of Manhattan excess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nt0S_0iMAKKmb00
Pork trotter and sweetbread roulade

The menu aides in that journey, with a big focus on raw-bar seafood and prime steaks. If you’re pulling out all the stops, you might lean toward one of the two seafood towers, featuring oysters, shrimp, clams and mussels, plus tuna tartare and lobster or scallops with caviar and king crab. Other starters include pork trotter and sweetbread roulade with pearl onions and house smoked beef tartare, served with a pickled quail egg and potato chips.

Entrees, meanwhile, range from pasta to fish to steaks. A porcini lasagna comes slathered with black truffle fonduta, while lumache is bathed in goose and duck ragout. If you’re looking for something lighter, there’s steamed black bass with avocado, charred shallots, tomatillo and watercress, or pan-roasted salmon with baby turnips and turnip-green kimchi. The crème de la crème may be Monterey’s steaks, though, including a 40-day dry-aged porterhouse and a 30-day dry aged strip.

To really enhance the old-school vibes, there’s not one but three tableside carts for à la minute preparations and service. One each is for prime rib au jus and rhum baba flambéed right in front of your eyes. The other, and the most James Bond–worthy, is a Martini cart where you can build your own cocktail from a selection of base spirits, vermouths, syrups and bitters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34n273_0iMAKKmb00
Porcini lasagna

Of course, if you’d rather trust the bartender instead of your own instincts, the beverage director Aviram Turgeman has put together a beverage program focused on classic cocktails and wines. Besides Martinis, you might opt for the Highball Japonais (Suntory Toki Japanese whiskey, melon, yuzu, shiso and London Essence). Or you might choose a bottle from the wine list, which focuses on France and California in particular, with some highly coveted Burt Williams and Ed Selyem wines sourced from a private collector.

It’s indulgence at every level at Monterey.

Monterey will be open Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 pm.

Click here to see all the photos of Monterey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULt87_0iMAKKmb00

Culinary Masters
Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report ’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information, visit RR1 .

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Robb Report

The Nightlife Group Celebs Love Is Opening 5 New Restaurants, Bars and Clubs in NYC

The Lower East Side is about to get a whole lot livelier: Tao Group Hospitality is preparing to open five new venues in the area, spanning from restaurants to bars to full-on nightclubs. Opening in late October or November, the spots will be located in the forthcoming Moxy hotel, Page Six reported on Monday. They include the modern Japanese restaurant Sake No Hana, the Highlight Room rooftop lounge, the Silver Lining piano lounge, the Fix lobby cafe/bar and the nightclub Loosie’s. “Downtown New York City has always been known as a crossroads of entertainment and as an incubator for creatives,” Noah Tepperberg,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 2022 Stars for New York City

Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park, the fine dining temple that critics skewered following its pivot to a plant-based menu last year, is still one of the world’s great restaurants — and possibly the finest vegan restaurant on planet Earth, according to Michelin. Co-hosts Neil Patrick Harris and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Crown Jewel Penthouse in Brooklyn’s Tallest Building Just Hit the Market—and the Views Are Insane

Olympia Dumbo, Brooklyn’s tallest residential building, recently revealed one of its most expensive units, the $17.5 million Penthouse A. Perched on the 33rd floor, the top floor in the record-breaking development, Penthouse A proves to be the ultimate living experience in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. Developers Fortis Property Group worked in tandem with Hill West Architects and AD100 design firm Workstead to create the pinnacle of luxury living in Brooklyn. The floor-through unit spans 4,266 square feet and has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private 498-square-foot terrace that faces the river. With 13-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
The Staten Island Advance

A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building

NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Crenn
Narcity USA

6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go

The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC

Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
BROOKLYN, NY
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Art Deco#Martini#Vegan#Prime Rib#Food Drink#Inside Monterey#Dagon#American#Lumache
Robb Report

Dr. Barbara Sturm Just Opened Two NYC Spas—and They Both Offer Her Dedicated Men’s Facial

New York City is so nice, Dr. Barbara Sturm has blessed it twice—with two back-to-back spa and boutique openings in September and October. Sturm is renowned for her advancements in non-surgical anti-aging treatments and focuses on the anti-inflammatory; her industry renown is built on both clinical practices and a prestigious eponymous skincare brand. And now New Yorkers will have direct access to Sturm’s signature treatments and top-shelf products, alongside the citizens of Düsseldorf, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Dallas and Saint-Tropez. However, NYC is the first destination to have more than one Sturm store, with recent ribbon cuttings on Madison Avenue in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The 17 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in America This Fall

While the pandemic took a heavy toll on New York City, where its service sector jobs have been slower to recover than other major US metropolitan areas, the energy should return to the Big Apple this fall. As more people head back to the offices of Midtown and tourists return to see the city lit up this holiday season, the restaurant scene looks poised to reignite as well. When surveying the landscape of American dining there are exciting eateries ready to debut across the country—and that’s especially true in New York City. When you check out our picks for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SoJO 104.9

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
Robb Report

The Penthouses in This Luxe New Montreal High-Rise Were Inspired by NYC’s 5-Star Hotels

As Canada’s most luxurious real estate market, Montreal has no shortage of sprawling estates and cosmopolitan pads. But 1111 Atwater, near Golden Square Mile and Westmount neighborhoods, is setting a new precedent for luxury living in the city. The exclusive project features just 25 penthouse-style residences spread over the top eight floors of a 38-story mixed-use tower, and each home was inspired by New York City’s glamorous five-star hotels. The residences have 360-degree views of Montreal, as well as the mountain and river. Just steps from downtown, the building is in close proximity to cultural attractions, fabulous restaurants and shopping.  The penthouses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy