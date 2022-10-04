Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Greater Fairmont, West Virginia, Council of Churches holds Disaster Preparedness Expo
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches gathered a wide array of organizations, nonprofits and more together Saturday for a public disaster preparedness expo, which aimed to enlighten community members on what they can do in the event of a personal or natural disaster. The...
WVNews
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
WVNews
Bridgeport pounds Preston; South Harrison gets late stop for 2-point win
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians rolled to a 55-13 road win over the Preston Knights on Friday. Zach Rohrig put Bridgeport ahead for good on a 25-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left in the first quarter.
WVNews
Naseem Pacheco finds a lane.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn't look…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
John Francis Swenskie Jr
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
WVNews
AB 11 Kamari Ramsey and 7 Takulve Williams collide with Myles Miree.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn't look…
WVNews
WVU's purpose
Living with a purpose. We all likely have heard that phrase or some iteration of it as “finding our purpose,” and it has become a familiar catch-phrase in society today. But while some speak of it, others just do it and that is truly the case of West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee and his efforts at the state’s largest land grant university.
WVNews
Keyser fell at John Marshall on Friday night 30-14.
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) – Playing without the services of normal starting quarterback J…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Lewis County edges Buckhannon-Upshur, 35-34, in overtime thriller
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.
WVNews
Bees rally for overtime victory over PB, 34-33
PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont was able to get off the deck several times behind the excellent play of Ian Crookshanks for a 34-33 overtime victory over Philip Barbour in a game of ranked Class AA teams Friday night at BC Bank Park. The No. 13...
WVNews
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
WVNews
Nick Kellar secures Cougars' win with late TD scramble
SHINNSTON — The momentum had swung back toward the Robert C. Byrd sideline at the start of the final quarter, and it appeared the Eagles’ defense had stopped Lincoln’s campaign at midfield when it trapped quarterback Nick Kellar in the backfield. Kellar, however, avoided the onslaught long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Marauders outlast Marietta, 29-27
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Griffin Cleland’s 16-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the game, gave the Meigs Marauders a heart stopping 29-27 come from behind win over the Marietta Tigers Friday night in nonconference football action at Holzer Field/Farmers Bank Stadium. Cleland’s run capped off a fourth period...
Comments / 0