Harrison County, WV

County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

John Francis Swenskie Jr

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU's purpose

Living with a purpose. We all likely have heard that phrase or some iteration of it as “finding our purpose,” and it has become a familiar catch-phrase in society today. But while some speak of it, others just do it and that is truly the case of West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee and his efforts at the state’s largest land grant university.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis County edges Buckhannon-Upshur, 35-34, in overtime thriller

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Bees rally for overtime victory over PB, 34-33

PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont was able to get off the deck several times behind the excellent play of Ian Crookshanks for a 34-33 overtime victory over Philip Barbour in a game of ranked Class AA teams Friday night at BC Bank Park. The No. 13...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Eagles down Grafton in straight sets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Nick Kellar secures Cougars' win with late TD scramble

SHINNSTON — The momentum had swung back toward the Robert C. Byrd sideline at the start of the final quarter, and it appeared the Eagles’ defense had stopped Lincoln’s campaign at midfield when it trapped quarterback Nick Kellar in the backfield. Kellar, however, avoided the onslaught long...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Marauders outlast Marietta, 29-27

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Griffin Cleland’s 16-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the game, gave the Meigs Marauders a heart stopping 29-27 come from behind win over the Marietta Tigers Friday night in nonconference football action at Holzer Field/Farmers Bank Stadium. Cleland’s run capped off a fourth period...
MARIETTA, OH

