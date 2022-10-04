ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Two plead guilty to murder, attempted murder in 2018 South Bay crime spree

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0iMAJqci00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man and woman pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges this week stemming from a 2018 South Bay crime spree that left one man dead and a woman paralyzed after she was shot multiple times.

Cesar Alvarado, 43, and Britney Canal, 34, are expected to be sentenced to state prison terms for the April 11, 2018, killing of Mario Serhan, who the defendants mistakenly believed was an undercover police officer surveilling them in Chula Vista. They also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a woman who prosecutors said was kidnapped, then shot multiple times at Sunset Cliffs.

Alvarado is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Canal is set to be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, according to Deputy District Attorney David Grapilon.

RELATED COVERAGE: Three arrested in death of Chula Vista man found in moving vehicle

A third defendant, Michael Pedraza, 32, remains charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes, while another co-defendant, 33-year-old Francisco Aranda, pleaded guilty to other charges and was sentenced earlier this year to five years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Alvarado, Canal and Pedraza were in a car that followed Serhan's SUV along Industrial Boulevard on the afternoon of April 11. Canal was driving the vehicle, which pulled up next to Serhan. Alvarado then shot the victim in the head, prosecutors say.

A woman who was in the backseat of Canal's vehicle during Serhan's murder was taken to Sunset Cliffs at about 2 a.m. on April 12, accused of being a "snitch," then allegedly shot three times by Pedraza. The woman, who prosecutors said had been robbed and kidnapped by the defendants earlier that week, was shot in the head and hip, with a third bullet going through her neck and striking her spinal cord, paralyzing her.

The defendants were arrested a few days after Serhan's killing following a police pursuit that stretched from San Ysidro to National City.

At the time, police and prosecutors also said the defendants were involved in a string of other crimes, including another shooting, a second kidnapping and multiple robberies.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KPBS

Sheriff's department: Inmate dies after being assaulted

A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility died after being assaulted by other inmates Wednesday, authorities said today. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons fighting in a housing module," Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego Sheriff's Department said. Once the men were separated, deputies found Raymond Vogelman, 52, of San Diego near his assigned bunk with injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#South Bay#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash

A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision; Other Driver Arrested

A two-car collision Friday in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood sent two people to the hospital and resulted in one driver being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash was first reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Kearny Villa Road.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy