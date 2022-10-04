ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Manatee County, FL
Health
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
flkeysnews.com

It will be wet and windy in South Florida this weekend. Here’s where flooding is likely

The National Weather Service in Miami wants you to know to expect coastal flooding and a high rip current risk in South Florida this entire Columbus Day weekend. Coastal flooding is expected to be isolated and minor with some areas prone to flooding at a moderate risk but is still a concern from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties — including Atlantic waters and Biscayne Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Okeechobee area — through Sunday evening due to high tides.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy