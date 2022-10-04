Read full article on original website
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
‘Massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves. The new figures...
Mahi mahi are dwindling and Keys charter boat captains agree why. ‘This is disgraceful.’
Jon Reynolds, a Florida Keys charter boat fishing captain, opened up a plastic trash bag Thursday night during a meeting with federal regulators and pulled out a huge ball of thick monofilament line that’s used to target en masse mahi mahi, also commonly known as dolphinfish. He removed the...
It will be wet and windy in South Florida this weekend. Here’s where flooding is likely
The National Weather Service in Miami wants you to know to expect coastal flooding and a high rip current risk in South Florida this entire Columbus Day weekend. Coastal flooding is expected to be isolated and minor with some areas prone to flooding at a moderate risk but is still a concern from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties — including Atlantic waters and Biscayne Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Okeechobee area — through Sunday evening due to high tides.
Can non-citizens get FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian? Yes, under these conditions
A week after Hurricane Ian ravaged entire communities across Southwest Florida, people of all backgrounds are trying to put their lives back together by throwing away water-damaged furniture, removing mold-infested walls and finding a place to get a hot shower for the first time in a while. But even though...
