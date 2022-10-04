The National Weather Service in Miami wants you to know to expect coastal flooding and a high rip current risk in South Florida this entire Columbus Day weekend. Coastal flooding is expected to be isolated and minor with some areas prone to flooding at a moderate risk but is still a concern from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties — including Atlantic waters and Biscayne Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Okeechobee area — through Sunday evening due to high tides.

