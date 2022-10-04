Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Related
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Rockin’ for Alzheimers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Westminster Towers residents inviting celebrities to join their Rock-A-Thon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Representative Tommy Pope, former Senator Wes Hayes, and CN2’s Lucas McFadden were just some of the people who rocked in rocking chairs trying to see who could raise the most money.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
coladaily.com
Popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop opening new location downtown Columbia
A coffee company that once began as a farmers market venture has quickly expanded into multiple shops around South Carolina. Knowledge Perk Coffee Company will open soon in Columbia, marking the fourth location for the business in the state. The company kicked off in 2017 but did not have a...
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 3 to October 7. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cn2.com
Go Fund Me Page Set for Lancaster Co. Teen, Cindy Burns
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News is learning more about the teenager in Lancaster County who officials say died last week after being hit by a truck when she attempted to cross a busy highway. 15 year old Cindy Leah Burns is being remembered by her mom...
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
cn2.com
Winthrop Student-Athlete Headed For Sweden After Receiving Scholarship
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not often you get the chance to travel out of the country just for winning a scholarship, But that’s exactly the opportunity Winthrop student-athlete Bautista Vivanco has been given after receiving the Future Nobel Laureate Scholarship. The scholarship will take...
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
Man accused of killing woman, son in Fort Mill remains in jail
“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” said Alexander Schlekewy, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
cn2.com
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen dies after vehicle goes airborne, catches fire, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen driver died Thursday morning after his van went off the road, went airborne and then caught fire, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. Fowler said that Thomas Wesley Lee, 17, of...
Residents Stirred by New Sugar Creek Townhomes Priced at $3K a Month
Some call it gentrification others call it an upgrade. New townhomes being built in the Sugar Creek neighborhood off I-85 exit 41 has created some buzz around Charlotte and on social media. It’s the price of the homes that have people stunned. The townhomes are selling for about $3,000 a month. People who are familiar […]
Union County School Board to discuss the search for substitute teacher positions
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board is expected to decide Thursday night whether to bring in a company to find more substitute teachers. At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, anchor Genevieve Curtis will be in Monroe ahead of the meeting. VIDEO: Union County Public Schools offers $4,000...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Top NASCAR teams say the stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model with little chance of long-term stability
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Top NASCAR teams say the stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model with little chance of long-term stability. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
country1037fm.com
New Generation Leading North Carolina’s Brooks’ Sandwich House
No one will forget that December 2019 morning the Brooks family and Charlotte community lost Brooks’ Sandwich House owner Scott Brooks. Robbers shot and killed the owner as he opened the shop for the day. Lauren Brooks Thorp is Scott’s niece. Her father, David, is his twin brother. Before his passing, her uncle had made it known he wanted the generational family business to continue even after his retirement. Thorp says that almost didn’t happen after the shooting. The family was so grief stricken, there was talk of closing the business. But in the days after the incident, community support made the family rethink the future of the restaurant. Police arrested and charged two men with Scott’s murder. They pleaded not guilty. Unfortunately due to a backlog of cases, it may not go to trial for several years. That adds to the family’s heartbreak, having to relive it for years. Now Thorp and her brother are taking a bigger role in the day to day operation. They prep food and work the grill as well as the walk up window. Thorps’s grandfather opened the restaurant in 1973. Thorp, 27, wants to make sure the 50 year-old legacy continues. Scott’s twin brother, David, helps with the restaurant and in keeping a promise his brother wanted fulfilled.
Comments / 0