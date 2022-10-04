ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Picture of The Day – Rockin’ for Alzheimers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Westminster Towers residents inviting celebrities to join their Rock-A-Thon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Representative Tommy Pope, former Senator Wes Hayes, and CN2’s Lucas McFadden were just some of the people who rocked in rocking chairs trying to see who could raise the most money.
CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 3 to October 7. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats.
Winthrop Student-Athlete Headed For Sweden After Receiving Scholarship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not often you get the chance to travel out of the country just for winning a scholarship, But that’s exactly the opportunity Winthrop student-athlete Bautista Vivanco has been given after receiving the Future Nobel Laureate Scholarship. The scholarship will take...
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
New Generation Leading North Carolina’s Brooks’ Sandwich House

No one will forget that December 2019 morning the Brooks family and Charlotte community lost Brooks’ Sandwich House owner Scott Brooks. Robbers shot and killed the owner as he opened the shop for the day. Lauren Brooks Thorp is Scott’s niece. Her father, David, is his twin brother. Before his passing, her uncle had made it known he wanted the generational family business to continue even after his retirement. Thorp says that almost didn’t happen after the shooting. The family was so grief stricken, there was talk of closing the business. But in the days after the incident, community support made the family rethink the future of the restaurant. Police arrested and charged two men with Scott’s murder. They pleaded not guilty. Unfortunately due to a backlog of cases, it may not go to trial for several years. That adds to the family’s heartbreak, having to relive it for years. Now Thorp and her brother are taking a bigger role in the day to day operation. They prep food and work the grill as well as the walk up window. Thorps’s grandfather opened the restaurant in 1973. Thorp, 27, wants to make sure the 50 year-old legacy continues. Scott’s twin brother, David, helps with the restaurant and in keeping a promise his brother wanted fulfilled.
