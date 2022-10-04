No one will forget that December 2019 morning the Brooks family and Charlotte community lost Brooks’ Sandwich House owner Scott Brooks. Robbers shot and killed the owner as he opened the shop for the day. Lauren Brooks Thorp is Scott’s niece. Her father, David, is his twin brother. Before his passing, her uncle had made it known he wanted the generational family business to continue even after his retirement. Thorp says that almost didn’t happen after the shooting. The family was so grief stricken, there was talk of closing the business. But in the days after the incident, community support made the family rethink the future of the restaurant. Police arrested and charged two men with Scott’s murder. They pleaded not guilty. Unfortunately due to a backlog of cases, it may not go to trial for several years. That adds to the family’s heartbreak, having to relive it for years. Now Thorp and her brother are taking a bigger role in the day to day operation. They prep food and work the grill as well as the walk up window. Thorps’s grandfather opened the restaurant in 1973. Thorp, 27, wants to make sure the 50 year-old legacy continues. Scott’s twin brother, David, helps with the restaurant and in keeping a promise his brother wanted fulfilled.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO